Flag issue: Accused claiming govt supports Palestine, we did nothing wrong, says K’taka HM

Bengaluru: Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara stated on Wednesday that the accused arrested in connection with hoisting Palestinian flags and putting up pro-Palestine posters are claiming that as the Central government has expressed support for Palestine they did nothing wrong by expressing their support to Palestinians.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday in Bengaluru, Parameshwara commenting on the recent incidents where Palestinian flags were hoisted in three districts.

He said, “All those involved in these cases have been arrested. Although they have argued that since the Central government has expressed support for Palestine, they did nothing wrong, we have still arrested them.”

“The investigation is ongoing to determine who incited them and urged them to hoist the flags. The individuals involved are aged between 17 and 21 years,” Parameshwara noted.

Regarding the alleged pro-Pakistan slogans raised during the Nagamangala incident, he clarified, “We have no information about the raising of such slogans. Some individuals have made incorrect statements, according to our officials, and we are reviewing this matter.”

Responding to the allegations of a premature clean chit in the Nagamangala Ganesh Visarjan violence case, he said, “The BJP is making statements to blow this issue out of proportion. We have taken all necessary legal actions without any hesitation. Based on what emerges from the ongoing investigation, further steps will be taken.

“I have said a hundred times that we will act without any hesitation. Every day, different BJP leaders are making statements about Nagamangala, and they seem to have their own narrative.”

Parameshwara stated, “In the last one-and-a-half years, we have brought the drug trade in the state under significant control. Compared to previous years, the number of cases has decreased. However, we are now concerned about the easily available painkiller tablets in medical shops.”

“Various companies are manufacturing painkiller tablets, and they are now easily accessible. The Chief Minister has called for a meeting to discuss how to regulate this,” he added.

“Painkiller tablets are being sold as medicines, and people are obtaining them easily. There is a separate law governing this. We will discuss how to address this issue with the Drug Controllers,” he said.

“We have controlled substances like marijuana and other narcotics in the state. When we look at the statistics, the number of cases has significantly reduced. We have taken all necessary steps for comprehensive control and have been successful in many cases,” Parameshwara noted.

Regarding the postponement of the PSI exam from September 22 to September 28, Parameshwara explained, “As soon as we realised that the UPSC English exam was also scheduled on September 28, we postponed the PSI exam to October 3. The Karnataka Examination Authority has officially announced the new date.”

He also addressed the arrest of BJP MLA Munirathna, saying, “He was not arrested suddenly. A complaint was filed against him, accompanied by supporting video evidence, and based on that, he was arrested. The voice sample has already been collected and sent for FSL testing. Further actions will be taken based on the report.”

Commenting on communal harmony in the state, he said, “Except for minor incidents during last year’s Ganesh festival, no major communal clashes occurred. This year, we have taken precautionary measures as well. We have said before that we will not allow any unpleasant incidents to occur. The BJP is twisting everything, but the people of the state are carefully observing all of this.”



