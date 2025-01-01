French President Macron admits dissolution of parliament brings more divisions than solutions

Paris: French President Emmanuel Macron acknowledged that dissolving the French National Assembly in June created more division than resolution.

The dissolution aimed to give the voice back to the French and regain clarity, “but lucidity and humility require us to recognise that, at this time, this decision has produced more instability than serenity and I take full responsibility for that,” Macron said on Tuesday night in his annual New Year’s Eve address.

Macron dissolved parliament in June after the far right trounced his alliance in European elections. He called snap parliamentary polls, which resulted in a hung parliament and the resignation of Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, Xinhua news agency reported.

Michel Barnier succeeded Attal, but he was ousted in a no-confidence vote on December 4.

Macron extended his gratitude to the three prime ministers who served in 2024 — Elisabeth Borne, Gabriel Attal and Michel Barnier — and extended best wishes to Francois Bayrou, the fourth Prime Minister in 2024 appointed following Barnier’s ouster.

On Europe’s security, Macron stressed the importance of self-reliance, noting that the continent can no longer delegate its security to other powers. “In 2025, France must continue investing in military rearmament to ensure sovereignty, protect our interests, and guarantee the safety of our compatriots,” he added.

He also urged Europe to accelerate its efforts to take charge of its defence and border security. “There will be no prosperity without security and France, through its diplomatic and military power, always has a role to play in this regard,” Macron said.

Reflecting on 2024, he highlighted France’s role as host of the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris and celebrated the reopening of Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral.

Looking ahead, Macron expressed the hope that 2025 would be a year of collective recovery, driven by action and unity, to bring stability, make sound decisions, and strengthen France’s independence amid global instability. He called on the French to contribute to accomplishing the tasks laid out for 2025, bringing hope, prosperity and peace.