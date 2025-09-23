French President Macron’s convoy stopped in New York, video goes viral

New York: French President Emmanuel Macron’s convoy was stopped by police in New York City late Monday night as roads were blocked for US President Donald Trump’s motorcade, a viral video has revealed. The incident happened during Macron’s New York visit to address the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows a NYPD cop telling the French President that he can proceed further due to the traffic restrictions imposed on the route.

“I’m really sorry, Mr. President, everything is currently blocked,” a police officer is heard telling Macron as the European leader tries to convince him to let him through.

Standing near a barricade, Macron then makes a call, seemingly to Trump. Macron said, “How are you? Guess what, I’m waiting in the street because everything is closed for you”. He then laughs off and is seen walking on the New York streets, obliging people for photos. One person was also seen kissing Macron on the forehead.

In his speech at the UNGA in New York on Monday, Macron announced France’s formal recognition of the State of Palestine. He called for an end to Israel’s war in Gaza, release of Israeli hostages by Hamas and the revival of the idea of a two-State solution.

“The time has come. Because the worst might yet happen; whether it is the loss of countless more civilian lives, the expulsion of the population of Gaza towards Egypt, the annexation of the West Bank, the death of the hostages held by Hamas, or irreversible events that change the situation on the ground forever. That is why… That is why we must, here and now, pave this path towards peace, because since July, events have accelerated at a terrifying pace,” he said.

“From where we stand now, it is to be feared that the Abraham Accords or the Camp David Accords could be called into question by Israel’s action and that peace in the Middle East might become impossible for a long time to come. And so we bear now a historic responsibility. We must do all we can to preserve even the possibility of a two-state solution, with Israel and Palestine living side by side, in peace and security. The time has come. That is why, true to my country’s historic commitment in the Middle East, for peace between the Israeli people and the Palestinian people, I declare that France today recognises the State of Palestine,” Macron added.