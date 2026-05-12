Telangana Congress distances from Minister’s remarks on POSCO case

Hyderabad: The ruling Congress party in Telangana distanced itself from a statement of a state minister, suggesting marriage between union minister of state for home affairs Bandi Sanjay’s son Bandi Bhagirath and a minor girl he allegedly assaulted.

​Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Mahesh Kumar Goud on Tuesday issued a statement to reiterate the party’s stand on the POCSO case registered against Bhagirath for allegedly assaulting a minor girl and to distance himself from backward classes welfare minister Ponnam Prabhakar’s statement.

​“Mr Prabhakar had made suggestions that since both the offender and the victim belong to the same community, elders belonging to the community should take it upon themselves and come up with solutions, including a possibility of a marriage between the two to settle the issue. Congress Party states that such a statement by the minister, even if made with the intention to settle the issue, was entirely his personal views and does not represent the official stand of the Indian National Congress Party nor the Government of Telangana,” reads the statement.

​Mahesh Kumar Goud said that for the Congress Party, social justice includes, very importantly, equality for women, and women’s empowerment means making women feel fearless, safe,, and assured.

​“A minor girl has been subjected to a physical assault. That she and her mother have dared to come out into the open and file a complaint in a police station, that too against an assailant of a highly politically powerful standing, shows how serious the assault may have been,” he said.

​“To the Congress Party, along with the seriousness of the crime, the extremely stressful state of the minor girl, the mental torture she may be going through, are equally or even more important. The party feels strongly that while firm legal action should be taken against the accused, every effort needs to be made to give moral and mental comfort to the child,” the TPCC chief added.

​He claimed that the Congress Party takes the safety and protection of women and children with utmost seriousness.

​The Congress leader asserted that the Congress government remains firmly committed to ensuring that every complaint involving crimes against women and minors is dealt with strictly in accordance with the law, without fear, favour, political interference, caste considerations, or external pressure.

​“The present case involves serious allegations concerning a 25-year-old accused and a 17-year-old minor girl. Attempts are being made to portray the matter as a consensual relationship. The Congress Party reiterates that under the POCSO Act, a minor cannot legally give consent for sexual activity. Therefore, any narrative based on “consent,” “relationship,” or social compromise is legally untenable and morally unacceptable. The Congress Party unequivocally rejects any suggestion that such allegations can be resolved through community intervention, caste-based mediation, or marriage arrangements. No individual or social grouping can supersede the laws enacted for the protection of women and children,” he said.

​He also made it clear that neither the caste background nor the social standing of the accused or complainant has any relevance in a matter concerning the protection of a minor. “It is unfortunate that Shri Bandi Sanjay Kumar is attempting to introduce a caste narrative into a serious criminal matter and portray himself and his family as victims on that basis.

“The Congress Party has absolutely no reason or necessity to target Shri Bandi Sanjay Kumar or his family. This matter concerns allegations under criminal law, and the legal process is being carried out in accordance with due procedure. It is deeply ironic that the BJP, which recently campaigned under slogans such as “Nari Shakti” and women’s safety, is now attempting to dilute the seriousness of allegations involving a minor girl in Telangana. The BJP must introspect before politicising a matter involving grave allegations under the POCSO Act.”​