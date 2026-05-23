No need to panic over Ebola, says Karnataka Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao

Bengaluru: Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Saturday urged the public not to panic over Ebola and said the state government has already taken necessary precautionary measures to prevent any possible outbreak.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, the Minister said the Health Department is in constant touch with central authorities and closely monitoring the situation. “There is no need for the public to panic about Ebola, but people should remain aware and cautious. No Ebola case has been detected in India so far, and no neighbouring countries have reported any cases either. However, we have taken all necessary precautionary measures,” he said.

The Minister stated that people arriving from African countries such as Uganda and Congo would be kept under observation for 21 days. They have also been instructed to report any symptoms associated with the disease.

He appealed to the public not to pay attention to rumours and assured that both the state and central governments have issued guidelines and initiated preventive measures.

Commenting on the rise in petrol prices, Dinesh Gundu Rao criticised the Centre’s economic policies and alleged that the country could face serious economic difficulties in the coming days. He said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had warned about the situation nearly six months ago and blamed the present crisis on unnecessary wars and the Union government’s handling of the situation.

“The central government has failed to state India’s position clearly from the beginning. Instead of finding solutions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making statements asking people not to travel or buy gold. During former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s tenure, crude oil prices had touched 120 dollars per barrel, yet measures were taken to ensure that people were not burdened,” he said.

He further alleged that even when international crude oil prices were low, the Centre did not reduce petrol prices and instead earned significant revenue through taxes. “Now, when global fuel prices are rising because of war, the Centre is continuing to increase fuel prices rather than reducing taxes to help people,” he added.

On the NEET examination issue, the Minister said Karnataka is ready to conduct the exam at the state level if the Centre grants permission.

“Every year, the central government commits one mistake or another in conducting NEET examinations, causing hardship to students. Several students have died by suicide, and parents are suffering. The Centre is not conducting the exam responsibly,” he alleged.

He said Karnataka’s CET system has been functioning successfully and added that the state is capable of conducting NEET examinations effectively if given the opportunity.