‘Frustrated due to electoral defeats’, BJP chief JP Nadda slams Kharge over ‘terrorist party’ barb

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief J.P. Nadda on Sunday hit out at the Congress and its president Mallikarjun Kharge, a day after the veteran leader of the grand old party dubbed the BJP a “terrorist party”. The Union Minister said that the Congress president is disappointed and frustrated due to the electoral defeats.

Responding to Kharge’s remarks, J.P. Nadda said: “In the face of continuous defeats, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge is succumbing to ideological bankruptcy. At a time when the Congress is unable to compete with the pro-poor and nation-first policies led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, its entire leadership has been resorting to attacking the BJP and defaming the country.

“Kharge’s recent statement reflects Congress’ despair and ideological void. It seems that the entire top leadership of the Congress is in shock from their ongoing losses.”

The Union Health Minister further said that “Kharge’s statement is not only ridiculous, but it is also enough to depict the character of Congress”.

J.P. Nadda also suggested Kharge take a look around at his own house before speaking anything.

“Kharge ji, you also need to do another introspection on Haryana’s defeat,” he said.

The BJP chief said that Kharge has been trying to apply shine to a failed product (referring to the Congress’ drubbing).

Continuing his attack on the Congress, the BJP President said that “instead of re-analysing the reasons for its defeat, Congress continued its policy of vote bank politics, conspiracy to oppose the country, politics of casteism, appeasement, corruption and lies”.

It is indeed saddening to see the current condition of the country’s oldest political party, the BJP chief said.

Kharge on Saturday stirred a massive row after he said that the BJP was a party of terrorists, claiming its leaders indulge in lynching and other offences.

In the recently held Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir Assembly polls, the Congress suffered defeat at the hands of its principal opposition BJP.

The BJP in Haryana came to power for the third consecutive time by defying most Exit Poll results which hinted towards the victory of Congress.

Besides, in Jammu and Kashmir, where elections were held for the first time since 2014, the BJP put up a spirited show by bagging 29 out of a total of 90 seats.