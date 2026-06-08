RJD’s Sunil Singh files nomination for Bihar Council polls, confident of victory

Patna: The suspense over the Rashtriya Janata Dal’s (RJD) candidate for the Bihar Legislative Council (MLC) elections ended on Monday, with the party once again fielding senior leader Sunil Kumar Singh.

He filed his nomination papers on the final day of the process and is poised to enter the Legislative Council for a second consecutive term.

According to party sources, Sunil Singh had emerged as the frontrunner for the nomination well before the official announcement and had reportedly been asked to keep his documents ready.

Based on the current strength of MLAs in the Bihar Assembly, the RJD is considered to have one assured seat in the election. A candidate requires 25 votes to secure victory in the Legislative Council polls, making Sunil Singh’s return to the Upper House highly likely.

Speaking to the media after filing his nomination, Sunil Singh said he was grateful for the opportunity to serve again and expressed confidence about his victory.

Sunil Singh is regarded as one of the closest associates of the family of RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi.

He is often referred to as Rabri Devi’s foster brother. He was first elected to the Legislative Council in 2020 after being nominated by the party leadership.

This time, the contest for the RJD nomination was reportedly between Sunil Singh and senior party leader Shivchandra Ram.

Ultimately, the party leadership decided to repose its faith in Sunil Singh.

Known for his outspoken style in the Bihar Legislative Council, Sunil Singh has frequently made headlines for his sharp exchanges with members of the ruling alliance.

His assertive interventions have also led to controversy in the past. He was once disqualified from the Council following allegations that he had mimicked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during House proceedings.

However, after approaching the court, he secured relief, and his membership was subsequently restored.