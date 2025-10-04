G. Shanker Trust Extends Healthcare Aid to Patients at Father Muller

Mangaluru: The G. Shanker Trust, under the guidance of Mrs. Shamili, daughter of Nadoja G. Shanker, demonstrated its continued commitment to social welfare with a recent donation to patients at Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI). A delegation from the Trust visited FMCI on October 4, 2025, to provide financial assistance to individuals battling cancer and kidney ailments.

Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo, Director of FMCI, warmly welcomed the delegation, expressing his gratitude for the Trust’s dedication to humanitarian service and offering his blessings.

The G. Shanker Family Trust, a charitable organization based in Ambalapadi, Udupi, was established by Nadoja awardee Shri G. Shankar. The Trust is deeply involved in various social initiatives, with a particular focus on supporting patients facing the challenges of cancer and kidney disease. In addition to healthcare aid, the Trust also recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions in diverse fields.

Continuing its long-standing tradition of benevolence, the G. Shanker Trust has allocated financial aid to alleviate the burdens of healthcare expenses. This year, the Trust has sanctioned Rs 20,000 each for 42 cancer patients and Rs 10,000 each for 27 dialysis patients at Father Muller. The funds will be directly transferred to the beneficiaries’ bank accounts, providing crucial support for their ongoing treatment. The Trust aims to support 700 cancer patients and 300 patients with kidney disease this year.



Mr. Anand, a family member representing the Trust, articulated the inspiration behind the Trust’s philanthropic endeavors, emphasizing the legacy of compassion championed by the late Shri G. Shanker. He highlighted the Trust’s involvement in supporting various social causes, including Yakshagana artists, special schools, and retirement homes in both Udupi and Dakshina Kannada.

Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo, in his address, reflected on the profound significance of compassion, stating, “We are all beautiful creations of God, made in His image and likeness. Disease and suffering test our faith, yet they also call us to share in the pain of others. Humanity is best expressed when we care for those in need. The G. Shanker Trust today stands as another testament to that humanity, extending kindness to patients who struggle financially. May this noble gesture be a blessing upon Mr. G. Shanker, his family, and all who labour through this Trust to alleviate human suffering.”

The donation program coincided with the birthday of Shri G. Shanker on October 5, a day that embodies his life of generosity and selfless giving. His guiding principle, “The act of giving to others is the work of God; service to humanity is service to God,” continues to inspire the Trust’s charitable work. Mr. David Sequeira, former Public Relations Officer of Father Muller Medical College Hospital, played a key role in facilitating the organization of the event.

Father Muller Medical College Hospital (FMMCH), a unit of FMCI, remains dedicated to its mission of providing compassionate care. In the previous financial year, the institution extended concessions totaling Rs 102 crore to patients, ensuring access to quality healthcare through advanced technology and expert medical teams at subsidized costs.

This act of charity serves as an inspiration for others to embrace the responsibility of supporting those in need, transcending social barriers, and upholding the true essence of humanity.