Major Fire Engulfs Udupi Waste Management Unit, Causing Extensive Damage

Udupi: A significant fire erupted at the solid waste management unit in Karvalu, situated within the Alevoor Gram Panchayat limits and operated under the Udupi City Municipality, in the early hours of this morning. The incident has resulted in substantial damages, preliminarily estimated to be in the crores of rupees.

Reports indicate that the fire commenced at approximately 3:00 a.m., rapidly spreading throughout the entire facility. According to official sources, the conflagration consumed the building, adjacent sheds, various pieces of machinery, and a considerable quantity of accumulated waste materials.

The Udupi Fire and Emergency Services responded swiftly to the emergency, dispatching two fire tenders to the scene. Firefighting personnel diligently worked to contain the blaze, and sources confirm that the fire is now under control.

Officials from the Udupi City Municipality have stated that initial assessments place the estimated losses in the range of Rs 6–7 crore. A comprehensive investigation into the cause of the fire is underway to determine the precise circumstances that led to the incident.

