Gammath Kalavider UAE to host “VAA GALIGED PUTTUDANA” on March 10 at UAE

Gammath Kalavider UAE one of the leading drama teams will stage Tulu family drama “VAA GALIGED PUTTUDANA” on March 10th 2024 at Emirates Theater, Dubai. UAE.

The ticket and brochure releasing ceremony was held at B-Town restaurant Dubai graced by the presence of esteemed dignitaries including Sarvotham Shetty, Harish Bangera, Joseph Mathias, Sathish Poojari, Ajmal, James Mendonca and Shodhan Prasad a special touch, emphasizing the significance of the event.

Sarvotham Shetty stated that he has been watching closely the growth of Gammath Kalavider from the day it was established, it’s the only one organisation in UAE doing community-related work without any discrimination throughout. He requested everyone to support Gammath Kalavider and be a part of the noble gesture.

VAA GALIGED PUTTUDANA is the first attempt by Gammath Kalavider to present a full-fledged drama with fresh music and melodies from Tulunadu’s noted legends under the eminent direction of Rangasarathi Vishwanath Shetty backed by multi-talented local artistes of Team Gammath Kalavider.

“VAA GALIGED PUTTUDANA” drama will be presented by Vasu Shetty, “Rangakesari” Chidananda Poojary, Suvarna Sathish Poojary, Girish Narayan, Deepthi Dinraj Ramesh Suvarna, Rajesh Bayar, Prashanth Nair, Monappa Poojary, Gautham Bangera, Janet Sequeira, Samantha Girish, Irine Cinthiya Mendonca, Jasmitha Vivek, Rajneesh Amin, Deeksha Rai, Sannidhi Vishwanath Shetty and Amith will be exhibiting their talents.

Rajesh Kutthar, President of Gammath Kalavider, requested support and cooperation from sponsors and Tulu drama lovers and also highlighted the collaborative effort necessary for the success of such cultural initiatives.

The elegance compared by Deeksha Rai and Girish Narayan contributed to the positive atmosphere of the program.

Drama spectators and lovers are awaiting for Gammath Kalavider UAE’s “VAA GALIGED PUTTUDANA”. They are wishing Gammath Kalavider more cultural milestones in their future endeavours!