Lightning Website Impact! Buntings/Festoons Posing Danger to Two-Wheeler Riders Removed

Mangaluru: Talk about the power of electronic media where civic problems are resolved quickly after being highlighted. Team Mangalorean published an article today 19 February on Mangalorean.com highlighting a freak incident where buntings/Festoons hung for the Convention held at Adyar, on Monday morning entangled the neck of a female rider, after which she fell on the road and suffered minor injuries.

BEFORE…..

Post the convention only the flex hoardings/Banners were removed, and the buntings were left untouched, which was creating a safety hazard for motorists, especially two-wheeler riders. The buntings were swaying and posing a danger to the riders.

Team Mangalorean had also posted the photos in the police WhatsApp group, and police commissioner Anupam Agrawal took the initiative in directing to do the needful in removing the buntings, thereby avoiding further accidents.

AFTER…

The action was taken within an hour of the article being published on our website www.mangalorean.com, and the roads leading from Maroli-Padil road to Adyar now look tidy and motorists friendly.

Team Mangalorean appreciates and extends heartfelt thanks to all the concerned persons including the police dept for their quick response, thereby avoiding more life-threatening incidents.