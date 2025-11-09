‘Gandhi family’s history is full of vote chori’: Nishikant Dubey on Rahul’s allegations

Bhagalpur (Bihar): BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Sunday took aim at Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, over his recent “vote chori” allegations and said that the people of Bihar are “tired” of listening to the statements made by the Congress MP.

In an interview with IANS, Dubey also criticised Rahul Gandhi for calling on the ‘Gen Z’ voters to decide Bihar’s future accordingly amid the ‘vote chori’ row and said that the youth will “give a befitting response” to the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly elections.

He also spoke about Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joining West Champaran locals for the Tharu dance, statements made by Telangana CM Revanth Reddy on the connection between Congress and Muslims, and the increase in the number of Bangladeshi infiltrators.

IANS: Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi has once again raised the allegations of ‘vote chori’. How do you see this?

Nishikant Dubey: Rahul Gandhi should learn from his own family what vote theft is. In 1982, Chaudhary Devi Lal won 45 MLAs in the 90-member Haryana Assembly, while the Congress party only received 31. G.D. Tapase administered the oath of office to Bhajan Lal as Chief Minister. When Devi Lal left, it was the first time the Governor was thrashed by someone. Chaudhary Devi Lal did it. There are thousands of examples of vote theft.

The entire Gandhi family’s history is full of vote theft. That’s why Rahul is shouting, and the people of Bihar are done hearing this. This time, they might win two or three seats. This will be a big deal in Bihar. The first thing to happen after that is that the alliance between the RJD and Congress will break forever.

IANS: What do you think is the reason for Rahul Gandhi’s frequent visits abroad? He also recently called on the ‘Gen Z’ voters to decide Bihar’s future accordingly amid the ‘vote chori’ row. How do you see this?

Nishikant Dubey: Rahul Gandhi is not married, so does that mean that he is still young? No, my age and Rahul Gandhi’s age are the same. My two sons are now of marriageable age. I may get them married next year. Does this mean that they have grown old? He travels to Cambodia and Vietnam, saying that his entire family has no property. From where is he getting the money for his overseas visits?

The youth — ‘Gen Z’ — struggles to understand how someone aged 55-56 can still be considered young. I am also of that age, and I am getting old. You (Rahul Gandhi) may not be married, but that does not mean that you are young. ‘Gen Z’ will give an appropriate response to him.

IANS: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was seen joining locals in West Champaran for the Tharu dance, while recently Rahul Gandhi had stated that “PM Modi can dance for votes”. What is your take on this?

Nishikant Dubey: If Priyanka Gandhi dances well, she’s our fellow MP, and that’s great. But the manner in which Rahul Gandhi made statements about the Prime Minister is very indecent and opinionated. Whenever his (Rahul Gandhi’s) father and mother went to the Northeast, they were seen dancing. Were they dancing for votes?

This statement suggests that Rahul Gandhi has no concern for Indian civilisation and culture. Making such statements about the Prime Minister shows that the Gandhi family did not instil good values in Rahul, so what can we say about him?

IANS: You have mentioned that Bangladeshis are dominating three districts in Bihar. Can you elaborate on this?

Nishikant Dubey: I listed three districts in Bihar. I mentioned Kishanganj, Araria, Katihar, and it’s going to reach Purnea. But West Bengal’s Malda, Murshidabad, Dinajpur, Pakur, Saheb Ganj, and Jamtara are filled with Bangladeshi infiltrators. This is a matter of concern.

In Santhal, tribals used to be 45 per cent in 1951. Today, they’re 26-27 per cent. Once the census is done, it will become 22-23 per cent. Every party will talk about the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes. The tribal population is declining. Where have the tribals gone?

Muslims were 9 per cent, now they’re 26 per cent. Who are these Muslims? The water, forests, and land of our tribal brothers, our Scheduled Caste brothers, have been encroached upon by Bangladeshis. Who can take control of this?

Whether it’s the Congress, the Trinamool Congress, the Rashtriya Janata Dal, or the VIP party, they’re all playing vote bank politics. They are engaged in pro-Pakistan politics and pro-Bangladesh politics, and they are doing injustice to Hindus only to get Muslim votes. This election will give them a befitting reply and destroy their pro-Muslim politics.

IANS: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy has said that “Congress means Muslims, and Muslims mean Congress”. What is your take on this?

Nishikant Dubey: Revanth is a very good friend of ours. He has worked with us. Revanth’s pain has come out, and he has understood it. Congress has nothing to do with Hindutva and only cares about Muslims. He has spoken the truth.

IANS: Congress national spokesperson Supriya Shrinate has accused the journalists of “kissing the feet” of the government and called them “brokers”. What do you have to say about this?

Nishikant Dubey: Supriya herself has been a journalist; who knows, she might have been a broker in the past.