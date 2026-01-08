Gangolli: Missing Boy Traced and Reunited with Family by Police

Kundapur: A ten-year-old boy, who went missing on Wednesday evening in Gujjadi Bengere, Gangolli, was safely traced and reunited with his family following an intensive search operation by the Gangolli police and local residents. The incident, which caused considerable concern within the community, concluded with the boy’s safe return in the early hours of Thursday.

According to reports, the Class 4 student from a local government school was last seen playing with other children near his residence on Wednesday evening. As dusk approached and the boy failed to return home, his family initiated a search, enlisting the help of local residents. When their efforts proved unsuccessful, the matter was promptly reported to the Gangolli police station.

Responding swiftly, the Gangolli police mobilized a search operation, engaging local residents to assist in scouring the area. Station House Officer Pavan Nayak led the search, which extended across various locations in and around Gujjadi Bengere.

At approximately 12:40 am, the search team successfully located the missing boy within a rocky crevice on an elevated area near his house. Officer Nayak was instrumental in locating the boy. The child was found to be unharmed.

The rescued boy was immediately handed over to his relieved family by the police. The successful resolution of the missing person case brought a sense of relief and gratitude to the family and the wider local community in Gangolli. The swift and effective response of the Gangolli police, in collaboration with the local residents, was commended for ensuring the safe return of the child.