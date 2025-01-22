Gangolli Police Arrest Couple in Trasi House Theft Case

Kundapur: In connection with a house theft case in Trasi, the police have arrested a couple. The arrested duo has been identified as Vinayak (41) and his wife Prameela (30), residents of Gujjadi, Kundapur.

According to the police, a case of house theft was registered at the Gangolli police station. On January 21, between 10:15 am and 11:30 am, the accused allegedly stole a bag containing gold ornaments worth Rs 2 lakhs from Uday Poojary’s house near Trasi Beach.

The Gangolli police team, led by PSI Harish AR and staff members Shantaraj, Raju, Nagaraj, Raghavendra, Sandeep Kurani, Maruthi Naik, and Dinesh, gathered information about the accused and apprehended them.

The police recovered the stolen items, including a gold necklace weighing 16 grams, a gold bangle weighing 16 grams, and three gold rings weighing 3 grams.

The total value of the recovered gold ornaments is Rs 2 lakhs. The police also seized the TVS motor scooter, bearing registration number KA 20 EK 6304, used by the accused in the crime.



