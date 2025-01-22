Udupi: Former MLA Raghupathi Bhat Accuses Current MLA Yashpal Suvarna of Hindering Traffic Signal Project at Kalsanka Junction

Udupi: In a recent press conference held in Udupi, former Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) Raghupathi Bhat has leveled serious allegations against the sitting MLA Yashpal Suvarna, claiming that he is obstructing the implementation of a crucial traffic signal project at the Kalsanka junction. This junction has been a focal point of traffic congestion in Udupi, and Bhat’s remarks have ignited a debate about the effectiveness of current traffic management strategies in the area.

Bhat, who has previously served as an MLA, expressed his concerns regarding the closure of the Kalsanka junction, which he described as an unscientific approach to managing traffic congestion. He emphasized the urgent need to reopen the junction and implement the traffic signal project, which has already been tendered. “The closure of Kalsanka junction is not a viable solution to the traffic woes of Udupi. We must adopt scientifically sound measures, such as the installation of traffic signals, to ensure the smooth flow of vehicles and enhance road safety,” Bhat stated.

During the press conference, Bhat alleged that Yashpal Suvarna has been actively hindering the progress of the traffic signal project. He claimed to have met with the contractor involved in the project during his tenure as MLA, discussing plans for the signal installation. However, Bhat accused Suvarna of influencing the contractor to halt the work, thereby impeding the project’s implementation. “It is disheartening to see a public representative obstructing a project that is so vital for the welfare of the citizens,” Bhat remarked, calling for immediate action to be taken.

In addition to the traffic signal project, Bhat proposed the construction of a signal-free circular junction at Kalsanka and Bannanje circle, with a proposed diameter of 70 meters. He asserted that this plan was initially proposed during his term as MLA and that he had submitted a memorandum to the Union Minister advocating for its inclusion in the Union budget. “We need to think innovatively about our traffic management solutions. A signal-free circle could significantly alleviate congestion and improve traffic flow in the area,” he suggested.

Bhat further urged the Member of Parliament to prioritize this proposal in the upcoming Union budget, emphasizing that timely action is essential to address the growing traffic issues in Udupi. “The citizens of Udupi deserve efficient traffic management solutions that are both practical and effective,” he added.

Turning his attention to other pressing issues within Udupi, Bhat addressed the need for a new building for the Udupi City Municipal Council. He proposed that the old Taluk office building, which is currently being used as a jail, be relocated to another site. Bhat suggested that the entire area occupied by the old Taluk office be handed over to the municipal council for the construction of its new building, thereby providing the council with the necessary infrastructure to better serve the community.

Additionally, Bhat called for the allocation of the office and residential quarters of the Assistant Commissioner, located nearby, to be transferred to the municipal council at no cost. “This would not only provide the municipal council with more space but also enhance its operational efficiency,” he explained.

Bhat’s press conference also touched upon other infrastructural needs in Udupi, including the urgent requirement for a bypass road to ease traffic congestion and the establishment of a new bus stand to accommodate the growing number of commuters in the city. He reiterated that these projects are critical for the development of Udupi and called upon local authorities to prioritize them.



