Gas supply disruption, fuel crisis to be discussed in Cabinet meeting: K’taka Dy CM

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President, D.K. Shivakumar, on Thursday said that the issue of disruptions in the supply of gas and petroleum products will be discussed in detail in the state Cabinet meeting scheduled to be held on Thursday evening at the Vidhana Soudha.

He made the statement while speaking to the media in Bengaluru.

Dy CM Shivakumar said, “The hike in the prices of cooking gas is a different matter. But gas itself is not available to the public. The respective MPs from Karnataka are not speaking about this issue. Either they should ensure the availability of gas or suggest alternative measures.”

“At least they should inform our farmers to make alternative arrangements and permit the use of traditional firewood in homes in villages. They had earlier announced that kitchens should be firewood-free, but that rule will have to be relaxed,” he said.

He further said that there could be shortages of gas and that petrol and diesel prices may increase. “People are already struggling and the state government cannot do anything in this regard. At this hour of crisis, the Centre is not talking about India’s foreign policy,” Shivakumar noted.

“The MPs are issuing statements on different matters. Let them raise this crisis in Parliament and do justice to the state. We condemn the stand of the Central government. First and foremost, people should be able to lead their lives peacefully without disruptions,” he said.

“We do not know what situation awaits us. Already, autos running on gas have stopped operating. Hence, this is a serious issue and we will discuss it in detail in today’s Cabinet meeting,” Shivakumar added.

Responding to the issue of a shortage of LPG cylinders due to the conflict involving Israel, the US and Iran, BJP state President and MLA, B.Y. Vijayendra, on Wednesday said the Central government is taking the necessary steps to ensure the supply of LPG cylinders and that the disruption has occurred due to the sudden outbreak of war.

Speaking to reporters near the Vidhana Soudha here, Vijayendra said: “The Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taking the necessary measures to ensure the supply of cooking gas cylinders. Due to the sudden war, there has been disruption in supply. Despite knowing this, Congress leaders are staging protests on the streets against the Central government.”