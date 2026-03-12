K’taka BJP says LPG price rise minor, compares with UPA-era fuel costs

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra on Thursday criticised leaders of the Congress for protesting against the recent increase in LPG and petrol prices, claiming that the situation was not comparable to the period when the party was in power at the Centre.

In a statement, Vijayendra said Congress leaders were “crying hoarse” over what he described as a marginal increase in LPG prices and claimed that prices were significantly higher during the tenure of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government.

Referring to former Prime Minister late Manmohan Singh, he said that during the UPA era the leadership had often justified economic decisions by stating that “money does not grow on trees.” Vijayendra argued that LPG prices during that period were higher despite relatively stable global conditions and the absence of major conflicts in oil-producing regions.

He contrasted that period with the current global situation, noting that several parts of the Middle East remain volatile and that global energy supply chains are facing disruptions.

Despite these challenges, Vijayendra said the country is currently being led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whom he described as an astute leader. He credited Narendra Modi and his Cabinet colleagues with ensuring access to oil and natural gas supplies through diplomatic efforts and decisive leadership.

He also criticised the economic management of the previous government, claiming that the period was marked by multiple scams and that India had been grouped among the “Fragile Five” economies during those years.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar on Thursday said that the issue of disruptions in the supply of gas and petroleum products will be discussed in detail at the state Cabinet meeting scheduled to be held on Thursday evening at the Vidhana Soudha.

A heated debate erupted in the Karnataka Assembly on Wednesday over the shortage of commercial LPG cylinders, with the ruling Congress and the Opposition BJP trading sharp accusations while the government appealed to the public to limit LPG consumption during the ongoing global crisis.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister K.H. Muniyappa said the state government had already held discussions with oil companies and assured that domestic consumers would receive at least one LPG cylinder for use over 25 days. “I have worked as a Union Minister. The domestic supply won’t be affected,” he said.



