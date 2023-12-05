Geetanjali Mishra reveals her winter skincare: ‘I use homemade scrub’



Mumbai: Known for her role in the sitcom ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’, actress Geetanjali Mishra has shared her winter skincare regimen and said that the season is about enjoying the cold weather and sipping on a hot chocolate amidst the beauty of nature.

Talking about the routine, she said: “Winter is all about enjoying the cold weather and sipping on hot chocolate amidst the beauty of nature. However, these winter activities can affect your skin, making it dry and lifeless. Therefore, it is critical to protect your skin from dryness.”

She continued, “To keep my skin healthy, I use a homemade scrub twice a week to exfoliate it. The scrub mixes oatmeal, orange peel, and red lentil powder with rose water. I apply it on my skin and leave it until it is semi-dry. Then, I scrub my face for a few minutes before washing it with ice water. The results are stunning”.

“The mixture helps to moisturise and hydrate my skin for three to four days. I highly recommend this to all readers who want to keep their skin glowing and healthy,” she added.

In the upcoming track of the show, Happu (Yogesh Tripathi) embarks on a quest to find heaters as a chilling cold wave hits Kanpur. Unfortunately, heaters are out of stock, leaving Happu in extreme frustration. Capitalising on the situation, Shakal offers four heaters to Happu in exchange for allowing him to indulge in Kachori.

Meanwhile, Commissioner (Kishore Bhanushali), Manohar (Nitin Jadhva), Master (Vijay Kumar Singh) and Beni (Vishwanath Chatterjee) all demand heaters from Happu for various reasons. To meet everyone’s demands, Happu reluctantly leaves Shakal unattended, allowing him to escape cleverly.

Seeking assistance, Happu and Beni visit their friend Kalpana, whose husband manufactures heaters. However, Kalpana asks them to accompany her on a trip to Manali in exchange for help. Upon informing his wife Rajesh (Geetanjali Mishra) she initially disapproves. However, upon witnessing her father Gabbar’s (Saheb Das Manikpuri) suffering, she changes her mind and permits Happu to proceed.

It airs on &TV.