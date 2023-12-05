Lokayukta raids over 63 locations in K’taka; property, valuables worth crores seized



Bengaluru: Karnataka Lokayukta on Tuesday conducted raids at more than 63 locations belonging to 13 government officers across the state during which valuables and property documents worth crores have been seized.

Over 200 Lokayukta officers initiated simultaneous raids early in the morning, with three locations in Bengaluru. Additional raids are being conducted at two locations each in Ballary, Koppal, Chikkaballapura, Mysuru, Kolar districts and Dharwad city.

Sources revealed that the raid on an executive engineer associated with the Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) exposed property worth crores of rupees in his wife’s name. The officers recovered three kilograms of gold, 28 kilograms of silver, diamond jewels worth Rs 25 lakh, Rs 6 lakh in cash, and antique collections valued at Rs 1.5 crore.

The executive engineer allegedly accepted bribes for providing connections to apartments and commercial buildings, leading to complaints filed with the Karnataka Lokayukta. The officer presently resides in a luxury apartment, and raids are being conducted at seven of his properties located in different places.

In addition to the Bescom executive engineer, raids are also being carried out on residences of various other officials, including the District Health Officer (DHO) in Kalaburgi, CEO of a Milk Co-Operative Society, Reserve Forest Officer, geologist, retired vice-chancellor, lecturer, deputy director of the horticulture department, storekeeper, and Municipality Commissioner, according to sources.



