Girl student jumps in front of Bihar Deputy CM’s car in Patna



Patna: A girl student jumped in front of the car of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary in Patna on Friday evening. However, the driver timely applied the brake, averting any mishap.

The incident occurred near Biscomaun Bhawan.

The girl along with other students was protesting against the state government as the Education Ministry did not allow STET appearing candidates to fill application forms for the third phase of teachers recruitment in the state.

The students were protesting outside the Biscomaun Bhawan, where the Deputy Chief Minister was present for an event. They tried to stop Choudhary’s convoy and one of the girl students jumped in front of his car.

She sustained minor injuries and became unconscious for a few minutes.

Following the incident, the Deputy Chief Minister stepped down from the car and interacted with the agitating students. He also helped in rescuing the girl.

Choudhary assured the agitating students that he will convey their message to the Education Department and will ask to address their grievances.