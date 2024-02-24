Three sharpshooters of Tillu Tajpuriya gang nabbed in Delhi after exchange of fire



New Delhi: Three sharpshooters of Tillu Tajpuriya gang were arrested, after a brief exchange of fire, when they were fleeing after committing a crime in Alipur area on the outskirts of Delhi, police said on Friday.

The trio were identified as Rohit a.k.a Laddu, 24, Mohit, 23, and Siddharth, 19, while a manhunt has been initiated to nab the fourth accused Kunal, who is still at large.

Their arrest comes after information was received from a woman caller on Thursday alleging that her husband Vikas was shot and injured by four people, belonging to Tillu Tajpuriya gang.

“It was later found that injured Vikas aka Pali, a resident of village Bakoli was seated in his car in front of his chicken shop in the village when a car approached. Siddharth, Rohit, and Kunal alighted from the car, with Mohit remained seated.

“They were carrying weapons, and the complainant tried to flee from the scene, but they began firing at him and inflicted gunshot injury on the complainant,” a senior police official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Outer, Jimmy Chiram said that various police teams including local police and special staff and Anti-Gaangster Cell teams, immediately started a search and combing operation in the nearby areas and reached Bakhtawarpur, where they saw some movement in the farms.

“On challenging the accused, he fired at the local police and the team retaliated in self-defence. The accused identified as Rohit got injured and was overpowered by the police team,” he said.

The other accused fled from the spot and they were chased by a team of Alipur police and special staff.

“One more accused was tracked down by the special staff near Janti toll. He fired at the police teams while trying to run away and the special staff also retaliated in self-defence. The second accused Mohit got injured in the exchange of fire and was overpowered. The third accused Siddharth was also apprehended from the farms near Janti toll.

“The teams combed an area of approximately five kilometre radius in the dark to nab these accused,” the DCP said.

He said that Vikas had recently opened a new chicken shop in Bakoli and the accused were jealous of him because of this. “On Thursday, the accused met Vikas outside his chicken shop in Bakoli and shot him while he was sitting in his car,” the DCP added.