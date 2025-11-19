‘Gives me courage to stand firmly against injustice’: Rahul pays homage to Indira Gandhi

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, on Wednesday paid homage to former Prime Minister and his grandmother Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary and said that her patriotism and ethics give him the courage to “stand against injustice”.

In a post on X, Gandhi said, “The inspiration to make fearless decisions for India and to always prioritise the nation’s interest in every situation has come to me from my grandmother. Her courage, patriotism, and ethics continue to give me the courage to stand firmly against injustice even today.”

Earlier in the day, the Congress party paid homage to Indira Gandhi at the Shakti Sthal in New Delhi.

Rahul Gandhi, along with CPP Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal and several other party leaders, arrived at the Shakti Sthal to pay floral tributes to the former Prime Minister.

Congress chief Kharge also took to X and posted, “The exemplary and the dynamic leadership of Smt. Indira Gandhi, showing immense political courage, shall forever remain an inspiration. Her unwavering resolve and lifelong dedication to public service left an indelible mark on India’s journey of progress.”

“Her ultimate sacrifice in safeguarding the unity and integrity of the nation deserves a million salutations,” he added.

Indira Gandhi, popularly known as the ‘Iron Lady of India,’ was born on November 19, 1917, in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh, into a Kashmiri Pandit family. She was the daughter of India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Kamala Nehru.

National Integration Day, observed annually on November 19, coincides with Gandhi’s birth anniversary and serves to honour her pivotal role in shaping India’s political, social, and economic journey.

As India progresses toward becoming a global power, National Integration Day acts as a reminder of Gandhi’s contributions to unifying the nation. The observance was instituted by the Indian National Congress in 1985 to commemorate her efforts in promoting unity.

The day holds deep significance, serving as an opportunity to celebrate India’s diversity and recognise the importance of collective efforts for the country’s development.

During her tenure as Prime Minister from 1966 to 1977 and again from 1980 until her tragic assassination in 1984, Gandhi worked relentlessly to strengthen national integration. Her political career was defined by her unwavering commitment to unity and integrity.

One of her landmark achievements was her decisive leadership during the 1971 India-Pakistan war, which led to the creation of Bangladesh. Her actions solidified her reputation as a leader with a strong vision and resolve.

Throughout her political life, she emphasised the importance of bringing people from diverse regions, cultures, and backgrounds together under a unified national identity. Her leadership and policies consistently aimed at fostering unity and advancing the nation’s development.