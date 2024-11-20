Naxal Leader Vikram Gowda’s Encounter Declared ‘Perfect’ by ISD DGP Pranab Mohanty

Udupi: In a formal announcement following a site inspection of the encounter, Pranab Mohanty, the Director General of Police for the Internal Security Division (ISD), affirmed that the recent police-Naxal encounter resulting in the death of noted Naxal leader Vikram Gowda was executed flawlessly. “There is no doubt regarding this encounter. It was not premeditated; it stands as a perfect encounter,” Mohanty stated during a press conference held on Wednesday.

The encounter transpired on Monday evening around 6 PM in a forested area that reportedly housed two or three residences. Mohanty clarified that the police responsibility did not extend to evacuating local residents during the incident. “Vikram Gowda was armed with a machine gun, a pistol, and an axe. There was no initiation of surrender proceedings on his part, and it is clear that there is no case of misidentification,” he asserted, emphasizing the legitimacy of the operation.

The DGP noted that the Anti-Naxal Force (ANF) faced challenges in determining the number of individuals present at the scene during the encounter. Ongoing combing operations have been initiated in the adjacent forest and village areas as a precautionary measure. “Vikram Gowda was a highly sought-after Naxal leader, implicated in multiple criminal cases,” Mohanty added.

Moreover, Mohanty reiterated that the primary objective of law enforcement remains encouraging surrender rather than engaging in encounters. “We offer various avenues for surrender, including access to our Surrender and Rehabilitation Package,” he explained. He confirmed that ANF possesses recent photographic evidence of Gowda to substantiate his identity at the time of the encounter.

In response to questions regarding the circumstances of the encounter, Mohanty maintained that there was no foreknowledge of Gowda’s presence or intentions. “We are currently awaiting a post-mortem report and are unaware of the specific number of gunshots fired,” he said.

The police report details the recovery of three weapons, including a machine gun, a 3 MM pistol, and a knife from the deceased Naxal leader. Udupi Superintendent of Police Dr. Arun K was also present at the press conference, which aimed to provide clarity on the highly charged situation surrounding the encounter.