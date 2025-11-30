Goa Police blocked 767 scam-related numbers, took down 660 fraudulent digital platforms this year

Panaji: In its continuing crackdown on malicious social media accounts, the Goa Cyber Crime Police initiated 660 takedown requests for fraudulent digital platforms and successfully blocked 767 scam-related mobile numbers in coordination with telecom service providers this year.

The proactive action included removing 507 fake websites, 151 malicious social media accounts, and two mobile applications, an official statement said on Saturday.

The Superintendent of Police (Cyber Crime) affirmed that the Goa Police remain fully committed to proactively disrupting criminal networks and guaranteeing digital safety for residents, tourists, and business operations within the state.

“This sustained campaign is critical to reducing the ‘digital arrest’ scams and online investment frauds that target our populace,” the SP said, highlighting the strategic nature of the operation.

The platforms targeted by the takedown requests were primarily involved in a range of scams, including fake parcel delivery networks, sophisticated online investment frauds, sextortion rackets operating through dating applications, and schemes impersonating government authorities like the police and customs. Additionally, fake hotel booking portals, which often victimise tourists, were also deactivated.

The largest concentration of website takedowns occurred in May 2025, accounting for 258 websites, followed by actions in January (78) and June (72).

This cyber hygiene practice is being executed with the technical support of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

The police urged the citizens to utilise the established reporting mechanisms to prevent the crimes.

The police appealed to the people to report suspicious digital activity, including websites and phone numbers, via the Chakshu portal at https://sancharsaathi.gov.in/sfc/.

For active financial frauds, the immediate helpline is 1930, or complaints can be lodged online at www.cybercrime.gov.in, it said.

The Goa Police achieved India’s first 100 per cent cyber fraud response rate via a 1930 helpline, handling over 5,000 calls and aiding quick fund recovery.

Goa has reported more than 6,000 cyber fraud cases this year so far, with fraudsters siphoning off over Rs 149 crore from victims, according to police data up to late February. Official losses stand around Rs 100 crore, though under-reporting suggests higher figures amid rising scams like investment frauds and digital arrests.