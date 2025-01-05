The Decennial Exposition of the Relics of St. Francis Xavier Concludes in Goa

Cardinal Ferrão Calls to Grow in Jesus and Live as Pilgrims of Hope

Goa: The Decennial Exposition of the Sacred Relics of St. Francis Xavier concluded on Sunday, January 5th, 2025, the Solemnity of the Epiphany of the Lord. The Exposition culminated with a Solemn Eucharistic Celebration held in the pandal in front of the Basilica of Bom Jesus in Old Goa.

Archbishop Filipe Neri Cardinal Ferrão, Archbishop of Goa and Daman, presided over the concluding Eucharistic Celebration. Bishop Simião Fernandes, Auxiliary Bishop of Goa and Daman, Bishop Lumen Monteiro of Agartala, Bishop Ignatius Mascarenhas of Simla-Chandigarh, Bishop Alex Dias, Bishop- Emeritus of Port Blair, Fr. Henry Falcão, Convenor of the Exposition Committee, Fr. Patricio Fernandes S.J., Rector of Basilica of Bom Jesus, Fr. Jose Remedios Fernandes, Vicar General of the Archdiocese, Fr Rosario Oliveira, Parish Priest of Se Cathedral, Fr Caetano Fernandes, Parish Priest of Holy Family Church, Porvorim, Fr. Savio Fernandes, Executive Secretary of Council of Social Justice and Peace, Fr Valerian Vas, Rector of Saligao Seminary, Fr Adrian Furtado, Parish of Betalbatim Church, Fr. Leo Albert CPPS, Fr Lyndan Rodrigues Sfx, Director, of Diocesan centre for Missionary Animation, Deacon Jason Travaso, and Deacon Valfern Barbosa concelebrated the Eucharist.

Delivering a homily on the theme “ Messengers of the Joy of the Gospel, Pilgrims of Hope”, Cardinal Ferrão highlighted three possible attitudes we can have towards Jesus. He explained, “We can have three attitudes in relation to Jesus.” The first is the attitude of King Herod, who responded with anger and hostility towards Jesus. The second is that of the Chief Priests, who exhibited complete indifference, engrossed in their religious rituals, books, and traditions, yet failing to recognize the significance of Jesus in their lives.

The Archbishop urged the faithful to reflect on what kind of attitude they hold towards Jesus. Do we respond with anger, indifference, or something else?

The third attitude is exemplified by the wise men (the Magi) from the East. They searched for Jesus, discerned, facing many struggles and challenges. After meeting and experiencing Him, they worshiped Him and surrendered their lives to Him. Their attitude was one of complete surrender and adoration.

This attitude of surrender and worship was also embodied by St. Francis Xavier. Just as he surrendered his life to Jesus, we too are called to do the same. We must seek Jesus in our daily lives, despite the challenges that may arise. By doing so, we grow in unity with Him and deepen our experience of His presence. St. Francis Xavier serves as a powerful inspiration for us to live with such devotion and surrender.

Cardinal Ferrão after the Eucharistic celebration said, “I pray that God may abundantly bless the thousands of our brothers and sisters who have worked, sacrificed, and devoted their time to collaborate in making the 18th Exposition of the Sacred Relics of St. Francis Xavier a truly spiritual experience.”

“Our journey of faith is unending; it continues in our personal lives, family life, within our Small Christian Communities, our associations and movements, our parishes, and throughout our Archdiocese,” said the Archbishop, the President of CCBI.

Reminding the faithful of the inauguration of the jubilee year on 29th December, under the theme Pilgrims of Hope, Archbishop Filipe Neri Cardinal Ferrao, who is also the President of the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences (FABC), highlighted that our journey of faith, love, and hope is ongoing. He also noted that preparations for the feast of the Patron Saint of the Archdiocese, St. Joseph Vaz, will begin on 7th January, and invited the faithful to continue this journey with renewed enthusiasm.

“Being inspired by the example of St. Francis Xavier and St. Joseph Vaz, let our journey of faith be fruitful; may we grow in the experience of Jesus, and by faithfully following Him, let us live as pilgrims of Hope,” said the Prelate.

Deacon Frazer Vaz anchored the whole liturgy while Fr Candido Fernandes, Director of Pastoral Institute, Old Goa animated the liturgy.

Avinash Fernandes led the liturgical singing.

Fr Henry Falcão thanked all those who helped in organizing the Exposition. Fr Patricio Fernandes S.J. also expressed his sentiments of gratitude.

The Eucharistic celebration was preceded by a solemn procession of the relics from the Se Cathedral, where they had been venerated for the past 45 days, starting on November 21, 2024. The procession made its way to the Basilica of Bom Jesus, with the relics carried in a specially made electric carriage. A brass band accompanied the procession, which was led by Fr. Simon D’Cunha, Chaplain of St. Joaquim Chapel in Borda. Sr. Livia Nunes SFN and Alisha D’Cunha took on the role of commentators for the procession.

Bishop Simião Fernandes led the Morning Prayer (Prayer of the Church) at the Se Cathedral before the procession began. A diverse group of representatives participated in the procession, including volunteers, security personnel, police, firefighters, medical and ambulance staff, ASI staff and officials, buggy services, water supply teams, e-rickshaw drivers, laundry staff, caterers, Wellfit tailors, meal suppliers for the canteen, the electricity department, R.K. cleaning agency, and Pilgrim village volunteers. Officials from various government departments, along with youth, priests, religious, and seminarians, also took part. Fr. Henry Falcão, Convenor of the Exposition, handed over the casket containing the relics to the administrative committee of the Basilica.

The veneration of the Sacred Relics of St. Francis Xavier, Gõycho Saib, attracted millions of people who came to pay their respects. Participants included individuals from all walks of life, such as Vatican delegates, civil authorities from various countries, cardinals, archbishops, and bishops. Special masses were held throughout this period for the deaf, blind, visually impaired, and the Goan diaspora. Each day, eight masses were celebrated in the pandal, bringing the total to 384 masses. Many also participated in the Sacrament of Reconciliation and received counseling. Every religious community of nuns and brothers in the Archdiocese dedicated two hours of Adoration to the Blessed Sacrament at the Basilica.

The Exposition Committee, led by Fr. Henry Falcão, Director of the St. Joseph Vaz Spiritual Renewal Centre in Old Goa, served as the convenor. The committee organized a musical opera titled Porgottnnar, depicting the life and mission of St. Francis Xavier, which was staged across Goa. The Exposition Secretariat also arranged a musical performance by the Shillong Chamber Choir and showcased a 3D mapping of St. Francis Xavier’s life during the veneration days. In addition, the Government of Goa set up a pilgrim village to accommodate the pilgrims who attended.



