Large Assembly Marks Good Friday Service at Milagres Church

Mangalore: Our Lady of Miracles Church (Milagres) witnessed a significant gathering of faithful on Good Friday as they commemorated the Passion of Jesus Christ. An estimated two thousand people attended the solemn service, which focused on the theme of Jesus’ obedience and ultimate sacrifice for humanity.

The readings and subsequent reflection centered on the profound love of God the Father manifested through the Passion and death of Jesus Christ. Fr Maxim Rosario, Estate Manager of the Diocese of Mangalore, delivered a homily that effectively connected this central theological concept to the lived experiences of the attendees.

The service incorporated solemn prayers offered for diverse communities and their specific needs, imploring divine mercy and grace. The faithful partook in the Holy Eucharist, symbolizing a spiritual union with the suffering Lord.

The Good Friday service was presided over by Father Bonaventure Nazareth, the Parish Priest, and supported by Fr Michael Santmayor, Fr Uday, Fr Robin, and Fr Gerald.

Following the service, a silent procession was conducted through the streets of Mangalore, further reflecting the somber and reflective nature of the Good Friday observance. The procession served as a public witness to the Christian faith and a moment of shared contemplation for the participants.



