Gorakshaks intercept container transporting cows in Hyderabad​

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at Aramghar crossroads in Hyderabad on Tuesday night when a group of Goraskshaks (cow vigilantes) intercepted a container allegedly transporting cows.​

The incident occurred at pillar number 311 on the PVNR Expressway within the limits of Rajendranagar Police Station.​

Gorakshaks forced the container to stop. There was an argument between the driver and Gorakshaks. Soon, a large crowd gathered. They raised slogans, triggering tension.​

The incident led to a huge traffic jam at the busy intersection and on the road from Mehdipatnam to Aramghar. The traffic had also come to a halt on the PVNR Expressway.​

The police rushed to the spot, dispersed the crowd, and cleared the traffic.​

Gorkashaks alleged that cows were being illegally transported for slaughter. On their complaint, the police registered a case and began an investigation.​

Meanwhile, in a separate case, Hyderabad police have booked Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) City President Nithin Nandhkar for allegedly using derogatory language and organising a public gathering without prior permission.​

A case has been registered against Nandhkar at Afzalgunj Police Station in connection with the incident that took place during Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti celebrations on February 19.​

The BJYM leader was speaking on a stage set up on the road leading to a massive traffic jam.​

During his speech, Nandhkar targeted the newly elected Mumbra corporator and AIMIM leader Sahar Yunus Shaikh, who had made the controversial remark that Mumbra will be painted green.​

While stating that he has immense respect for the women of this country, the BJYM leader slammed her for making the statement. He then allegedly made a derogatory remark.​

The AIMIM corporator had made the ‘paint Mumbra green’ remark during her victory speech. This had drawn a strong reaction from various organisations.​

The 22-year-old had later apologised for her remark.