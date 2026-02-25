Gorakshaks intercept container transporting cows in Hyderabad
Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at Aramghar crossroads in Hyderabad on Tuesday night when a group of Goraskshaks (cow vigilantes) intercepted a container allegedly transporting cows.
The incident occurred at pillar number 311 on the PVNR Expressway within the limits of Rajendranagar Police Station.
Gorakshaks forced the container to stop. There was an argument between the driver and Gorakshaks. Soon, a large crowd gathered. They raised slogans, triggering tension.
The incident led to a huge traffic jam at the busy intersection and on the road from Mehdipatnam to Aramghar. The traffic had also come to a halt on the PVNR Expressway.
The police rushed to the spot, dispersed the crowd, and cleared the traffic.
Gorkashaks alleged that cows were being illegally transported for slaughter. On their complaint, the police registered a case and began an investigation.
Meanwhile, in a separate case, Hyderabad police have booked Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) City President Nithin Nandhkar for allegedly using derogatory language and organising a public gathering without prior permission.
A case has been registered against Nandhkar at Afzalgunj Police Station in connection with the incident that took place during Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti celebrations on February 19.
The BJYM leader was speaking on a stage set up on the road leading to a massive traffic jam.
During his speech, Nandhkar targeted the newly elected Mumbra corporator and AIMIM leader Sahar Yunus Shaikh, who had made the controversial remark that Mumbra will be painted green.
While stating that he has immense respect for the women of this country, the BJYM leader slammed her for making the statement. He then allegedly made a derogatory remark.
The AIMIM corporator had made the ‘paint Mumbra green’ remark during her victory speech. This had drawn a strong reaction from various organisations.
The 22-year-old had later apologised for her remark.