Jagan voices concern over diarrhea outbreak in Srikakulam ​

Amaravati: Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday expressed serious concern over the outbreak of diarrhea in Srikakulam.​

He criticised the government for negligence and said public health was being compromised due to administrative failure.​

The YSRCP chief stated that poor road repair work and a lack of proper precautions in the drinking water supply had led to the present situation, and added that failure to protect public health exposed weaknesses in governance. ​

He said in a statement that the government has a responsibility to ensure safe drinking water and proper sanitation management.​

YS Jagan emphasised that the victims currently receiving treatment must be provided with the best possible medical care. He demanded that special medical teams monitor patients who are on ventilator support and that senior specialists be appointed if required. ​

He said no effort should be spared in saving lives. He also called for a thorough inquiry into the incident and strict action against those responsible. ​

The former Chief Minister urged the authorities to take immediate steps to ensure water purification, chlorination, and proper drainage management to prevent further spread. He warned that if the government fails to protect people’s health, the public will respond accordingly. ​

He also demanded immediate financial assistance for the families of the deceased and affected victims.​

Meanwhile, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy interacted with party workers, supporters, and members of the public during his visit to his constituency, Pulivendula, in YSR Kadapa district. ​

At the Bhakarapuram camp office, he met people who had gathered in large numbers to see him and present their concerns. ​

According to a party statement, he enquired about the well-being of party workers and listened patiently to their problems.

He assured them that difficult times would not last forever and that better days were ahead. He told them not to lose courage and promised to stand by anyone facing trouble. ​

Several leaders and cadres complained about harassment and attacks by TDP leaders under the coalition government. In response, he advised them to remain strong and continue their struggle democratically.​

He also spoke to Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy regarding certain issues and suggested steps to resolve them. YS Jagan expressed concern about what he called the deteriorating governance and the misuse of institutions. ​

He said that any government should work for public welfare and not for vendetta. He recalled that during the YSRCP tenure, benefits were delivered to all eligible persons without discrimination.

