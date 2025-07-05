‘Gospel of Matthew’ Bible Course Concludes at Cordel Church

Mangaluru: The Commission for Bible, Diocese of Mangalore, in association with the Parish Commission of Bible at Holy Cross Church, Cordel, organized a course titled “God with Us” on the Gospel of Matthew from June 7 to July 5 at Frad Saib Hall, Kulshekar.

The 15-hour course concluded on July 5. Dr. Vincent Sequeira, Secretary of the Commission for Bible Diocese of Mangalore, creatively guided participants on how to read and understand the Gospel of Matthew. He also explained the connections between the Old and New Testaments.

In his remarks, Dr. Vincent stated, “It is not easy to gather here, as you are not students. I congratulate all the participants who attended the Bible course and contributed to its success. It is not feasible to complete the entire Bible in this time, but we have dedicated 15 hours to studying the Gospel of Matthew. Many people study the Bible throughout their lives, and I want to thank everyone who helped organize this course.”

Fr. Clifford Fernandes, the Parish Priest of Holy Cross Church, addressed the participants, saying, “This year is significant worldwide as we celebrate 2025 years since the birth of Jesus, and we also mark 25 years since we received the Konkani Bible.”

Fr. Clifford emphasized, “Dr. Vincent and his team taught the Gospel of Matthew in a creative manner, putting in great effort to ensure you understand it well. This study should not end here; we need to continue exploring the Bible. It’s a bitter truth: at 40, a certificate may hold no value; at 50, beauty fades; at 60, workplace recognition diminishes; at 70, value at home may decrease; at 80, money loses significance; and at 90, our existence may seem overlooked. Many people reach this age, but whatever you have learned here, share it with others. When we hold the next course, I encourage you to invite more people to participate.”

More than 250 parishioners from Holy Cross Church took part in the Bible course. Fr. Clifford and Dr. Vincent Sequeira distributed certificates to the attendees.