Governor RN Ravi unfurls flag in Chennai as TN celebrates R-Day

Chennai: Chennai witnessed a grand and solemn celebration of the nation’s 77th Republic Day, with Governor R.N. Ravi unfurling the national flag at the official ceremony held on Kamaraj Salai.

The event was attended by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, members of the State Cabinet, legislators, and senior officials.

The ceremony formed part of nationwide Republic Day celebrations, commemorating the adoption of the Constitution of India on January 26, 1950.

In view of Republic Day celebrations being held across the country, security was significantly tightened in Tamil Nadu, particularly in high-footfall locations such as railway stations, airports, and other sensitive areas.

Chennai International Airport was placed under an elaborate seven-tier security cover, while city police intensified patrols and surveillance across key junctions and arterial roads.

The main Republic Day function in Chennai was held near the Workers’ Statue on Kamaraj Salai. Chief Minister Stalin arrived at the venue under a strong police escort, with patrol vehicles positioned both in front of and behind his convoy. Governor R.N. Ravi later arrived at the venue, accompanied by his wife, Lakshmi Ravi, escorted by a ceremonial motorbike contingent of the Indian Air Force.

At precisely 8 a.m., Governor Ravi unfurled the national flag. As the Tricolour rose, petals were showered from a military helicopter flying overhead, adding a ceremonial flourish to the proceedings. The national anthem was then sung, marking a moment of collective pride and patriotism. This marked the fifth occasion on which Governor Ravi has unfurled the national flag on Republic Day in Tamil Nadu.

Following the flag ceremony, marching contingents from the Army Regiment, Navy Division, Air Force Division, and the Joint Services Band participated in a ceremonial parade and saluted the Governor. The celebrations were attended by the Speaker of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, Ministers, Members of Parliament, MLAs, the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court and other judges, foreign diplomats, senior civil and police officials, and guests. A large number of members of the public and spectators also gathered to witness the Republic Day celebrations, reflecting the enduring spirit of national unity and constitutional pride.