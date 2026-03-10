Govt approves Rs 3,630.77 crore for greenfield connectivity to Jewar International Airport

New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Tuesday approved the revised total capital cost of Rs 3,630.77 crore for the construction of greenfield connectivity to the Jewar International Airport from Delhi-Faridabad-Ballabhgarh-Sohna spur of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on hybrid annuity mode in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

This 31.42 km-long-project corridor will provide direct and high-speed connectivity from south Delhi, Faridabad, and Gurugram to Jewar International Airport, thereby promoting economic growth and logistics efficiency across the National Capital Region (NCR).

The corridor intersects the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, the Yamuna Expressway, and the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC), enabling multimodal transport convergence.

The elevated corridor is not merely a structural enhancement but a strategic enabler for urban transformation, regional connectivity, and national logistics efficiency.

“Its construction is imperative to unlock the full potential of the Jewar Airport–Delhi–Mumbai Expressway corridor and to ensure sustainable urban development in Faridabad,” a Cabinet note said.

According to the statement, about 11 km length of this project is to be developed as an elevated highway, which forms a critical segment of the greenfield connectivity between DND-Ballabhgarh Bypass and the Jewar International Airport, linking it to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

This corridor traverses the area earmarked for high-density urban development and future infrastructure expansion under the Faridabad Master Plan, 2031.

The additional cost of the proposed elevated corridor is Rs 689.24 crore, and the Haryana government has agreed to bear Rs 450 crore for the elevated corridor.

Last month, the government approved the upgradation of two sections of National Highway-56 to a 4-lane in Gujarat with an outlay of Rs 4,583.64 crore.

This involves the construction of 4-lane sections of Dhamasiya–Bitada/Movi (47.46 km) and Nasarpore–Malotha (60.21 km) in the state with a total project length of 107.67 kms, said the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA).