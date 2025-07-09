Govt banks closed across Rajasthan today, 11,000 employees join nationwide strike

Jaipur: Government banks across Rajasthan were closed, and around 11,000 bank employees and officers in the state joined the nationwide strike on Wednesday to press for their demands.

The protest is part of a larger movement by bank employees in support of 17 key demands.

According to Mahesh Mishra, General Secretary of the Rajasthan State Bank Employees Union, major banking associations have supported the strike.

PNB, Bank of India, Indian Bank and Union Bank of India are observing strikes, he said.

“The major issues being raised include opposition to bank privatisation, demand for the reinstatement of the old pension scheme, a ban on outsourcing, implementation of a five-day banking week, and effective measures for the recovery of corporate loans,” he said.

Meanwhile, private bank officials told IANS that they are open.

Employees will march to the Labour Commissioner’s office in Hasanpura, where they will join forces with workers from other sectors in a joint demonstration.

T. C. Jhalani, Secretary of the Rajasthan Pradesh Bank Employees Union and President of the PNB Employees Union emphasised that the strike extends beyond the banking sector.

Workers from insurance, postal, income tax, BSNL, coal, defence, Anganwadi, ASHA, mid-day meal, medical representatives, farm labourers, and factory workers will also participate.

He stated that the strike aims to oppose the privatisation and disinvestment of public institutions, demand adequate recruitment across sectors, end the contract and outsourcing system, ensure NPA recovery from corporates, and eliminate GST on insurance premiums.

Other key demands include fixing the minimum wage at Rs 26,000 per month and ensuring equal pay for equal work. The impact of the strike will not be limited to banking.

Services in central and state government offices, post offices, telecom, healthcare, and the Education Department are also expected to be affected.

Unions have warned that if the government fails to address their concerns, the agitation will escalate in the coming days.