Karnataka: Youth assaulted over harassment allegation; video goes viral, case filed

Raichur: A young man was allegedly assaulted in Raichur city of north Karnataka after being accused of harassing a woman at a private hospital, police said on Wednesday.

A video of the assault, which happened on Tuesday, has since gone viral on social media, drawing public attention.

According to reports, the youth identified as Mehboob was allegedly confined inside a house and subjected to assault by the woman’s family members.

It is alleged that he was first taken from his residence and later locked inside a room in a house located in the IDS&T Layout in Raichur city, where the assault took place.

The incident is said to have stemmed from allegations that Mehboob had harassed the woman at a private hospital. Following this, members of the woman’s family reportedly confronted him and took him to their residence.

In the viral video, the woman’s sister is heard confronting the youth, saying that she had been watching his activities at the hospital. The video also shows the youth allegedly pleading for forgiveness while being assaulted.

Despite his repeated apologies, the assault reportedly continued. The video has sparked discussion on social media after it went viral.

Police have registered a case at the Sadar Bazar police station in Raichur, and further investigation is underway.

In a similar incident that happened last year on August 11, 2025, villagers had beaten up a 25-year-old man following allegations against him of harassing a woman. Videos of the incident were shared widely on social media.

Vithal Naikar was tied to a tree and beaten up by some villagers, including the relatives of the woman. They complained that the man was teasing the woman and stalking her. They tried to counsel him, but he refused to pay heed.

He was picked up by a friend, taken to Godchi village, and beaten up in front of a crowd, police sources said.



