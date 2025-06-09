Govt decision soon on handing over of Suhas Shetty murder case to NIA: K’taka HM

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government is likely to take a decision regarding the National Investigation Agency (NIA) taking over the sensational murder case of history-sheeter and Hindu activist Suhas Shetty. The incident has led to serious communal strife in the coastal region.

On Monday, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara maintained that the government would discuss the matter and make a decision on handing over the case to the NIA.

Answering a media question about this, HM Parameshwara stated, “They have brought to my notice a letter from the Union Home Ministry regarding handing over the Hindu activist and rowdy-sheeter Suhas Shetty’s murder case to the NIA. We will discuss the matter officially and make a decision on that.”

When asked if the Centre decided on the NIA investigation due to improper investigation by the state police in the murder case, he stated, “I don’t know the background on whether someone has made a representation. In the coastal region, many were demanding the handing over of the case to central agencies.”

“I don’t know if any MP or MLA made a submission demanding an NIA probe. I have received a letter from the Union Home Ministry. The DG and IGP have informed me about this. We will make a decision on this in today’s meeting,” he stated.

In Bengaluru on Monday, Congress MLC B.K. Hariprasad stated that the NIA has been “reduced to a laughing stock” by the Centre.

“Everyone would welcome it if they take over any serious case for investigation. They have to probe matters related to terrorists and anti-nationals. In this case, it is being done with regard to the case of a BJP Rowdy Morcha member,” he charged.

“Those who committed the crime, and on whom the crime was committed, are all just puppets. The real culprits are behind the scenes. If they are arrested and sent to jail, peace can be established in just a matter of two days,” MLA Hariprasad stated.

Reacting to the development, Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka welcomed the NIA investigation. He claimed that Hindus were being tortured by the government and that banned outfits like the PFI, ISIS, and KFD are involved in the murder. He also alleged that outsiders from Kerala played a role in the murder case.

It can be recalled, the murder of Suhas Shetty, which followed a case of mob lynching of Mohammed Ashraf in Mangaluru for allegedly raising ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogan, created strife in the communally-sensitive coastal region of the state.

Suhas Shetty was the main accused in the Mohammad Fazil murder case. Fazil was killed to avenge the murder of BJP leader Praveen Kumar Nettaru at the height of the hijab crisis in the Mangaluru district.

The Union Home Ministry in its order of handing over the case to the NIA stated: “In this case Sections 10 read with 41, 13, 15, 17, 18 and 20 of the UA (P) Act 1967 (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act) are attracted, as it is related to targeted killing of an individual in public view with the intention to create terror in the minds of people and the accused persons involved in the case are allegedly members of Popular Front of India (PFI), an unlawful organisation.”