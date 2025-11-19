‘Govt formation process will be completed today,’ says Bihar BJP chief ahead of CM oath ceremony

New Delhi: Bihar BJP State President Dilip Jaiswal said that the government formation process will be completed on Wednesday, as the NDA prepares for a crucial day of internal meetings and political mobilisation ahead of Nitish Kumar’s oath-taking ceremony.

Jaiswal confirmed that the BJP legislative party meeting would take place at 11:30 a.m. at the Atal Auditorium in the party office, where all MPs, MLAs and Legislative Council members have been instructed to be present.

Speaking to IANS, Jaiswal said the Bihar Assembly election process had been long and extensive, and the NDA is now set to finalise its leadership and move forward with the formal government formation. He also underlined the importance of meeting, noting that the party’s top leadership and elected representatives had been asked to attend without exception.

Speaking about the grand oath-taking ceremony for the Chief Minister, scheduled for Wednesday, Jaiswal emphasised its significance for the state.

“The highlight of this ceremony is that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will witness this historic moment. Along with him, around 2–3 lakh voters from across Bihar will also be present,” he said, adding that the event would serve as a major show of public and political support as Nitish Kumar prepares to take oath as Chief Minister for the 10th time.

Meanwhile, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Dharamshila Gupta extended warm wishes to Nitish Kumar.

“Nitish Kumar is a respected leader of Bihar, and as he is taking the oath as Chief Minister for the 10th time, he deserves heartfelt congratulations,” she said, calling his repeated selection a testament to the people’s trust.

Responding to criticism from opposition parties over the Bihar election results, Gupta hit back sharply, stating, “This is what the opposition does whenever they lose an election: sometimes, they blame vote theft, sometimes the EVMs, and keep making excuses. But the opposition should understand that this is the result of how they deceived Bihar.”