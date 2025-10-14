‘Govt-sponsored murder’: K’taka BJP castigates Congress on librarian’s death

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP castigated the Congress-led government over the suicide of the female librarian over unpaid salary, claiming that it is a “government-sponsored murder” and demanded an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

“The death of a woman employee in the Kalaburagi library is not a suicide; it is a government-sponsored murder. An investigation into this suicide case must be handed over to the CBI,” the Leader of the Opposition, R. Ashoka, told media persons at the BJP state office Jagannath Bhavan in Bengaluru.

Ashoka said that employees in Kalaburagi are on strike for justice. There is a possibility of forming a Special Investigation Team (SIT) or commission to cover up the incident.

“In Tamil Nadu’s Karur, about 50 people had died. There, the government tried to cover it up by forming an SIT. However, the Supreme Court handed it over to a CBI investigation. The investigation into this suicide case should be given to the CBI,” he said.

The incidents of Librarians’ suicides due to non-payment of salaries, contractors’ suicides due to non-payment of bills, police officers’ suicides in the transfer commission racket, poor people’s suicides in corporations due to non-receipt of government loans and harassment from microfinance, and more than 300 farmers’ suicides due to non-receipt of compensation from drought and excessive rain, Ashoka stated.

“This is a government of ruiners. It has bankrupted and given suicide guarantee to the common people as the sixth guarantee. These are not Congress ministers; they are Yama’s (god of death) servants; they are giving death guarantees. This is a government of murderers; shame on this government,” he said.

He added that they have also covered up that death note in Kalaburagi, adding that, as usual, Congress people have tried to go home, give money, and settle.

“This is a pauper government; a government holding a begging bowl. This government is worse than Himachal Pradesh. If the government and Siddaramaiah knew the math of addition and subtraction, why would this death happen?” he said.

The tragic suicide of a woman librarian over unpaid salary came to light on Tuesday in Kalaburagi district, Karnataka. Targeting the Congress-led government over the incident, the BJP slammed the state government, saying it exposed its “bankruptcy.”

Bhagyavati V. Aggimath, a 40-year-old librarian, took her life at the Arivu Centre on Monday in Mulakheda village, Sedam taluk, Kalaburagi district, leaving behind a death note. She had been working as a librarian for six years.



