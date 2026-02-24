Govt’s inability to host international event exposed, that’s why they are victimising these people: Priyank Kharge

Bengaluru: Following the arrests made after the Youth Congress’ shirtless protest in New Delhi during the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Minister Priyank Kharge on Tuesday slammed the Centre, alleging that the government’s inability to host an international event had been exposed and that it was now victimising those involved in the demonstration.

His remarks came after Delhi Police arrested Indian Youth Congress (IYC) National President Uday Bhanu Chib in connection with the shirtless protest at Bharat Mandapam on the final day of the India AI Impact Summit.

Speaking to reporters, Priyank Kharge said, “Maybe there is some reservation on the way it was done, but protesting is not illegal. Maybe they could have done it better, maybe they could have expressed it much better, but this is what the BJP also has been doing, right.”

He further added, “Even in Karnataka, whenever the Chief Minister’s function is there, don’t they protest with a black flag? When Rahul Gandhi comes to Karnataka, the last time when the BJP was in power, didn’t they wave black flags at the function? All the BJP agents were there, and the BJP people were there. See, your inability to host an international event has been exposed. That’s why they are vicitimising these people.”

Referring to past incidents, Kharge said, “If you recall, Nitin Gadkari led a protest during the Commonwealth Games. So what happened then? This is nothing but an attempt to divert attention. It is a distraction tactic by the BJP, reflecting their failure to communicate to the world that India can lead in the technology space. The India AI Summit was completely mismanaged.”

He also urged people to consider the views of others associated with the event. “Forget what Congress is saying, but listen what the international delegates have to say, what the participants have to say, exhibitors have to say,” he said.

Kharge further reacted to reports of 38 Congress MLAs from Karnataka writing a letter to the party’s High Command.

Minister Priyank Kharge said, “No, no, there’s nothing wrong with being aspirational or ambitious. It is everyone’s individual right, but how you present it is very important. Even I was, by stroke of luck or otherwise, inducted in the latter half of my first tenure. Of course, this kind of writing is not encouraged. If you have any aspirations, all of you can go together and speak to the AICC High Command. You can also speak to the Congress President, who is from Karnataka. So that’s okay. There is nothing wrong with being aspirational or ambitious.”