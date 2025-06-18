Graceful Transition of Leadership at FMCI: Baton Passed from Rev. Fr Richard Coelho to Rev. Fr Faustine Lobo

18 June 2025, Father Muller Charitable Institutions, Mangaluru: A day etched in grace and gratitude, the campus of Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI) witnessed a poignant moment as the directorial baton was formally transferred from Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, the outgoing Director, to Rev. Fr Faustine Lucas Lobo, the incoming Director. Held at 3.30 pm in the revered St Joseph Chapel, the solemn installation and farewell ceremony marked a graceful closure of an impactful tenure and the hopeful dawn of a new chapter.

In the presence of the Vicar General of the Diocese of Mangalore, Rt. Rev. Msgr Maxim Noronha, who also serves as the Vice President of FMCI, the institution stood in prayerful reflection. The chapel, a spiritual cornerstone of FMCI, became the sanctuary for a sacred ritual—the handover of leadership—attended by Governing Board Members, Management and Advisory Committees, and numerous well-wishers.

The installation ceremony commenced with a Scripture-based prayer service led by Senior Chaplain Rev. Fr Ronald Lobo, invoking divine providence for the outgoing and incoming Directors. The ceremonial handover of files, witnessed before the altar, symbolized the humble and holy passage of responsibilities, as Rev. Fr Richard handed over to Rev. Fr Faustine, under the observance of the Vicar General.

This act, though administrative in nature, was steeped in emotion and institutional symbolism. FMCI, an emblem of healing, education, and service, could not restrain its mixed emotions—of heartfelt gratitude and hopeful welcome.

At the farewell ceremony held thereafter, Rev. Fr Faustine Lobo addressed the gathering with a touching analogy: likening life to a train journey, where one boards, travels, and eventually disembarks at appointed stations. He celebrated Fr Richard’s long, steady journey, affirming that his next destination—the parish at St Teresa of Kolkata Church, Paldane—would be equally fruitful.

Dr Venkatesh BM, Vice Dean of Father Muller Medical College (FMMC), recited a tribute chronicling Fr Richard’s remarkable tenure, followed by Dean Dr Antony Sylvan D’Souza, who emotionally recollected Fr Richard’s deep pastoral compassion and administrative fortitude. In a moving gesture, members of the clergy garlanded Fr Richard and presented a silver memento—a token of appreciation for 17 years of dedicated service: 8 as Director, 7 as Administrator, and 2 as Assistant Director. Principals and medical superintendents joined in this collective thanksgiving on behalf of the FMCI family.

Prof. Dr Cherishma D’Silva proposed the vote of thanks, and the ceremony was beautifully compered by Rev. Fr Ajith B Menezes, Administrator, FMMC. The programme was kept intentionally simple and solemn, reflecting Fr Richard’s personal belief—that of being “a worker in the vineyard of the Lord”, especially in the wake of recent global tragedies and losses.

In his farewell address, Rev. Fr Richard expressed deep gratitude to his brother priests, board members, faculty, staff, students, and most importantly, the patients. He described his tenure as a journey of faith, service, and transformation—thanking the Lord for the grace to serve.

A felicitation programme for Rev. Fr Faustine Lobo was held in the Silver Jubilee Hall, where management committee members and well-wishers welcomed him with warmth. Speaking with humility and purpose, Fr Faustine reaffirmed his commitment to collaboration, healing, and institutional growth. He expressed heartfelt thanks to Fr Richard for his towering legacy and to the Diocese of Mangalore for entrusting him with this sacred responsibility.

A Legacy of Transformation

Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho’s tenure marked a golden era in FMCI’s growth. Under his leadership:

• FMCI witnessed the completion of the Convention Centre, Indoor Stadium, and multiple hospital renovations.

• Three new colleges were added to the FMCI educational network.

• Infrastructure saw a quantum leap with state-of-the-art OT installations, ICU upgrades, and a 53-station pneumatic chute system.

• The KRANIUM Hospital Management System introduced paperless operations.

• FMCI became the first hospital in Karnataka to receive NABH accreditation—a significant milestone in quality healthcare.

His pastoral warmth, administrative acumen, and faith-driven leadership remain a lasting inspiration.

A Man of Mission and Experience

Rev. Fr Faustine Lucas Lobo, the new Director, brings over 35 years of priestly service and an illustrious record of national and regional responsibilities, including:

• National Director, Pontifical Mission Societies

• Member, Finance Committee – PMS International

• Member, Karnataka Government’s Christian Development Council

• Ethics Committee Member, Government Dental College & Research Institute, Bengaluru

• Development Consultant, Caritas India – Karnataka

• Former Secretary, All Karnataka United Christian Forum for Human Rights

• Former PRO, Karnataka Region Catholic Bishops’ Council

• Most recently served as Administrator of Father Muller Homoeopathic

Medical College Hospital and Father Muller College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Deralakatte.

His profound experience in pastoral care, governance, and social outreach promises continuity and a fresh vision for FMCI’s future.