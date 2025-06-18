K’taka govt instructs BMRCL to allow Nandini kiosks at 8 Metro stations in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The Congress government on Wednesday announced that it has issued directions to the Bengaluru Metropolitan Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to permit the opening of Nandini milk kiosks at selected Metro stations in the state capital that were allotted to Amul.

The move is likely to trigger a controversy.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who is also Bengaluru Development Minister, has stated that the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) has been instructed to apply to the Bengaluru Metropolitan Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to open outlets at metro stations and that he has also directed Metro officials to permit Nandini outlets at eight out of the 10 proposed locations.

Responding to questions from the media near his official residence here on Wednesday, Shivakumar, when asked about Amul opening outlets at Metro stations, said, “BMRCL had called for tenders, but apart from Amul, no other entity applied. KMF too had not submitted an application. We have now directed KMF to apply. Out of the 10 locations for which tenders were invited, Amul has applied in the global tender and opened outlets at two locations.”

“It would not be appropriate to shut down the Amul outlets, which are already open. I have instructed that KMF should be allowed to open outlets at the remaining eight locations,” Shivakumar stated.

BMRCL had signed a licence agreement with M/s Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Limited, popularly known as Amul, to set up ‘Amul Retail Kiosks’ at 10 Metro stations in Bengaluru.

The Amul kiosks were to come up at Pattandur Agrahara, Indiranagar, Benniganahalli, Biyappanahalli, Trinity Junction, Sir M Visveswaraya, Nadaprabhu Kempe Gowda Station Majestic, National College, Jayanagar and Banashankari.

The announcement in this regard had stated that these kiosks will sell the entire range of Amul’s dairy products, chocolate, potato-based snacks, organic products and oil.

“Now Metro commuters can buy milk, chocolates, ice cream, instant food products and snacks of their choice. The initiative is aimed at improving commuter convenience by providing access to trusted dairy products within Metro premises,” it stated.

The JD(S) and the Kannada activists had raised objections to the opening of Amul kiosks at Metro stations when Karnataka has its own brand, Nandini. The JD(S) alleged that Dy CM Shivakumar had sold out his self-respect for commission and allowed the Amul kiosks.

The JD(S) further claimed that they will launch an agitation if Nandini’s interests are harmed at the cost of companies belonging to other states. “The Congress-led government has failed to create a market for Nandini products and protect its interests,” the JD(S) charged.

The Kannada activists demanded that the state government withdraw the permission given to Amul kiosks and prioritise Nandini kiosks instead.