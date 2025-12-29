Graduating students are architects of Viksit Bharat 2047: VP Radhakrishnan

Puducherry: Vice President and Chancellor of Pondicherry University C. P. Radhakrishnan on Monday exhorted graduating students to shoulder the responsibility of nation-building, describing them as the architects of Viksit Bharat@2047.

Addressing the 30th Convocation of Pondicherry University, Radhakrishnan drew from the ancient Tamil text Naladiyar and reminded students that while knowledge is limitless, the time available to acquire it is limited.

He urged graduates to discern and absorb what is valuable, ethical, and meaningful from the vast ocean of information.

The Vice-President also inaugurated the Mahakavi Subramania Bharati International Convention Centre on the University campus.

On Monday, Radhakrishnan began his two-day visit to Puducherry, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, said an official.

As part of his engagements in Puducherry, the Vice President inaugurated the Senior Secondary Block of Petit Seminaire CBSE School, a statement said.

The Vice President appreciated the school’s commitment to holistic education and value-based teaching, built upon its 181-year legacy.

Highlighting education as the only imperishable wealth, the Vice President urged students to pursue knowledge with depth, integrity, and social responsibility.

He observed that Viksit Bharat@2047 will be realised through the integration of knowledge, character, and service.

Lt. Governor of Puducherry K. Kailashnathan, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Radhakrishnan also unveiled the statue of Mahakavi Subramania Bharatiyar at the Bharatiyar Memorial in Puducherry.

He paid rich tribute to the legendary poet who awakened a nation with fearless words, revolutionary ideas, and boundless love for Tamil and Bharat.

Expressing deep pleasure, the Vice President said it was a matter of great pride to unveil the statue of Bharatiyar on the very soil where Mahakavi Subramania Bharati lived for nearly a decade with free thought and creative brilliance.

Recalling Bharatiyar’s years in Puducherry, the Vice President noted that the poet immersed himself deeply in philosophical inquiry and the pursuit of wisdom, a period widely regarded as the golden age of modern Tamil literature.