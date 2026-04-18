Graduation Ceremony of Father Muller School & College of Nursing and Father Muller College (Speech & Hearing) Celebrated

Father Muller School of Nursing, College of Nursing, and College of Speech & Hearing celebrate Graduation Ceremony 2026

Mangaluru: The Father Muller School of Nursing, College of Nursing, and College (Speech & Hearing) celebrated their 2026 Graduation Ceremony on Saturday, April 18, at the Father Muller Convention Centre, Kankanady, Mangaluru. The event blended solemnity and celebration and began at 3:00 pm.

The graduation was attended by management, guests, 226 graduands, faculty, parents, and final-year students. The mood was one of shared pride and gratitude.

The proceedings began with a formal academic procession, featuring the graduands, faculty, and dignitaries. This was followed by a floral tribute to the founder, Rev. Fr. Augustus Muller SJ.

Most Rev. Dr. Bernard Moras, Archbishop Emeritus of Bangalore, presided over the ceremony, offering spiritual guidance and blessings to those present.

Distinguished guests included Dr. Venkataraja Aithal U, Former Associate Dean and Professor at Manipal College of Health Professions, MAHE, Manipal, and Dr. Asha P. Shetty, Principal of the College of Nursing, AIIMS, Bhubaneswar.

Other dignitaries in attendance were Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo, Director of FMCI; Rev. Dr. Michael L. Santhumayor, Administrator of FMMC, FMCOAHS, and FMCOP; Rev. Fr. George Jeevan Sequeira, Administrator of FMMCH; Dr. Uday Kumar K, Medical Superintendent of FMMCH; Rev. Sr. Dr. Dhanya Devasia, Principal of FMCON & FMSON; Prof. Cynthia Santhmayor, Principal of FMC (Speech & Hearing); Rev. Sr. Nancy Priya Mathais, Chief Nursing Officer of FMMCH; and Dr. Agnes EJ, Vice Principal of FMCON.

The formal program commenced with an invocation through a prayer dance. Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo, Director of FMCI, welcomed the gathering, introduced the chief guests, and emphasized the legacy, mission, and commitment of the Father Muller Charitable Institutions to excellence in healthcare education.

Rev. Sr. Dhanya Devasia presented the annual report for the School and College of Nursing, while Prof. Cynthia Santhmayor presented the report for the College of Speech and Hearing.

Dr. Asha P. Shetty, in her address, expressed a sense of homecoming, reflecting on the values and traditions she learned at Father Muller College of Nursing. She congratulated the graduates, acknowledging the hard work and opportunities ahead, noting the evolution of nursing into administrative, healthcare management, entrepreneurial, and research roles, while underscoring the irreplaceable value of human touch in nursing.

Dr. Venkataraja Aithal U delivered an inspiring graduation address, emphasizing the importance of enlightenment. He shared anecdotes of his association with Father Muller and highlighted the clinical competence of the students. He encouraged the graduates to pursue knowledge, skills, and innovation.

Most Rev. Dr. Bernard Moras, in his presidential address, recalled Rev. Fr. Augustus Muller’s service to those afflicted with leprosy and disabilities. He emphasized that the Father Muller institutions were founded on love for the sick and suffering and urged graduates to be beacons of love and service. He also touched upon the issue of brain drain in the nursing and healthcare sectors, advocating for government attention to provide quality national and international service opportunities.

The ceremony’s highlight was the conferring of graduation certificates to the Nursing and Speech & Hearing graduands by the chief guests, followed by the administration of professional oaths by the respective college principals.

Outstanding students were recognized for their academic achievements:

Father Muller School of Nursing:

Ms. Priya Asmi Dsouza: Highest aggregate in GNM Nursing.

Ms. Renuka Narasing Gouli, Ms. Muriel Cutinha, and Ms. Anisha Murall Valder: Honored for academic distinction.

Father Muller College of Nursing:

Ms. Deepa Robert K: Highest aggregate and academic excellence in B.Sc Nursing.

Ms. Divya Jyothi Crasta and Ms. Merlyn Priya Moras: Highest aggregate and academic excellence in P.B.B.Sc and M.Sc Nursing, respectively.

Ms. Chrishall J Gomes and Ms. Shiji Joshi: Subject-wise excellence in B.Sc and P.B.B.Sc Nursing.

Several students achieved RGUHS subject ranks.

Best Dissertation Awards:

Ms. Apoorva S: “Effect of Trataka on the Wellbeing of Adolescents Living in Institutionalized Homes at Mangalore.”

Ms. Deepa Robert and Group: “Academic Resilience and Mindfulness Among Student Nurses: A Correlational Study.”

Father Muller College (Speech & Hearing):

Undergraduates:

Ms. Sthuthi S. Kotian: Highest marks in the 1st & 2nd semesters, Bachelor in Audiology and Speech Language Pathology (B.ASLP).

Ms. Nainika Thomas: Highest marks in the 3rd & 4th semesters, B.ASLP.

Ms. Herlin Meryl Mendonca: Overall Highest Marks in B.ASLP and 1st Rank in Mangalore University.

Post Graduates:

Ms Reshma: Highest marks in 1st& 2nd Semesters, M.Sc. (Audiology).

Ms Jenin D’Souza: Highest marks in the 1st & 2nd semesters, M.Sc. SLP.

UG Graduands:

UG Graduands: Ms. Carol Jevita Lobo: Highest marks in the 5th & 6th Semesters, B.ASLP

Ms. Carol Jevita Lobo: Overall Highest Marks in B.ASLP during the Academic Year 2022-2026

PG Graduands:

PG Graduands: Ms. Hadline Rechael Noronha: Highest marks in 3rd & 4th semesters, M.Sc. (Audiology), and 1st Rank in Mangalore University.

Ms. Neha R. Patil Kulkarni: Highest marks in 3rd & 4th semesters, M.Sc. (SLP), and 1st Rank in Mangalore University.

Best Dissertation Awards

Ms. Hadline Rechael Noronha, M.Sc. (Audiology): “Association between temporal processing abilities and listening effort among Musicians and Non-Musicians.”

Ms. Diya Jayakara Shetty, M.Sc. (SLP): “A Comparative study on Linguistic Homogeneity: Influence of Kannada – Tulu V/S Kannada – English bilingualism on syntax in school-aged children.”

Overall Excellence Awards for 2026

Ms. Reshal Mascarenhas: Overall Excellence in B.Sc. Nursing.

Ms. Manehar Muslima Kasim: Overall Excellence in GNM.

Ms. Carol Jevita Lobo: Father Muller College Overall Excellence Award – 2025 Best Outgoing Student of the Year 2022–2026 in B.ASLP.

The program concluded with a response from a graduate of FMCON, and the vote of thanks was delivered by Prof. (Dr.) Agnes EJ.

The Institutional Anthem resonated throughout the hall after honoring the Post Graduands of Father Muller College, followed by the Indian National Anthem.

Mrs. Charitha Lewis, Lecturer, FMCON, and Dr. Calida Frieda Pinto, Assistant Professor, FMCOSH, served as comperes for the event.

The Graduation Ceremony 2026 marked a significant milestone for the graduates and reaffirmed the institution’s dedication to developing competent and compassionate healthcare professionals.