GRAM-2026 to be held in Jaipur postponed after PM Modi’s fuel conservation appeal

Jaipur: With Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to the citizens of the country for restraint in fuel consumption, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Friday took a significant decision to temporarily postpone the upcoming Global Rajasthan Agritech Meet (GRAM-2026), which was scheduled to be held at Jaipur Exhibition and Convention Centre (JECC) in Jaipur from May 23 to 25.

The Prime Minister had urged citizens to use petrol, diesel, and LPG judiciously and encouraged greater use of public transport and carpooling.

In view of this appeal, Chief Minister Sharma decided to defer a large-scale event such as GRAM-2026, which was expected to witness participation from thousands of farmers across the state, along with agricultural experts and entrepreneurs from India and abroad.

The decision is expected to help conserve fuel that would otherwise have been consumed in travel and logistical arrangements related to the event.

The Chief Minister said that, in line with Prime Minister Modi’s message on fuel conservation and energy restraint, the state government is reducing the number of large-scale official events.

He added that the state government is also promoting the use of virtual platforms for meetings and encouraging economy in the use of official vehicles.

Appealing to the people to adopt responsible fuel usage practices, Chief Minister Sharma emphasised that “every drop makes an ocean”, underscoring that even small individual efforts can collectively lead to substantial savings in fuel consumption.

Over 75,000 farmers across Rajasthan, more than 250 exhibitors and over 100 companies from India and abroad were expected to participate in the three-day GRAM–2026, which was presented as a premier international platform, aimed at bringing together stakeholders in the farm sector, including investors, entrepreneurs, innovators, policy makers.

Delegations from partner regions, including South Asia, Europe, Australia and North and South America, were also likely to participate.

Chief Minister Sharma recently addressed an Investors’ Meet organised in Hyderabad on Friday as part of the GRAM-2026.​

He also extended a warm invitation to investors, agri-tech startups and industry leaders and said that GRAM-2026 would serve as a major platform for investment opportunities and partnerships in Rajasthan’s growth journey.​

He added that Rajasthan has moved far beyond traditional farming practices and is rapidly emerging as a land of immense opportunities in agri-tech, food processing and value-added agricultural industries.​