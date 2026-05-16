Xi opposes Taiwan independence: Trump

Washington: U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that Chinese President Xi Jinping strongly opposes any move toward Taiwan independence, while also claiming the two leaders reached a “very good understanding” on Iran, trade and artificial intelligence during talks in China.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Anchorage, Alaska, Trump described Xi as “an incredible guy” and said the visit produced major commercial agreements, including what he called a potentially record aircraft order involving Boeing and General Electric.

“We had a great stay. It was an amazing period of time,” Trump said. “President Xi is an incredible guy. Got along, made a lot of great trade deals, including over 200 planes from Boeing, with a promise of 750 planes.”

Trump said Taiwan emerged as a major subject in his discussions with Xi. According to Trump, the Chinese leader warned against any push for independence on the self-ruled island.

“He does not want to see a fight for independence because that would be a very strong confrontation,” Trump said. “I heard him out.”

The U.S. President repeatedly declined to clarify whether Washington would militarily defend Taiwan in the event of a conflict with China.

“I don’t want to say that,” Trump said when asked directly if the U.S. would defend Taiwan. “There’s only one person who knows that. You know who it is, me.”

Trump also indicated that his administration was reconsidering future arms sales to Taiwan.

“I’ll make a determination over the next fairly short period of time,” he said.

The President said Xi had also expressed strong opposition to Iran acquiring nuclear weapons and favoured reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global oil shipping route.

“He feels strongly they can’t have a nuclear weapon,” Trump said. “He wants them to open up the strait.”

Trump maintained that Iran’s military capabilities had been severely weakened following recent U.S. operations.

“We had a total military victory,” he said. “We knocked out their entire Navy. We knocked out their entire Air Force.”

He also said the ceasefire was partly agreed to “as a favor to Pakistan.”

“We did it as a favor to Pakistan, who are terrific people, the field marshal and the prime minister,” Trump said.

On artificial intelligence, Trump said Washington and Beijing discussed the possibility of working together on “guardrails” for emerging technologies.

“AI is fantastic,” he said. “But it’s also got some drawbacks.”

Trump further claimed that Xi praised his handling of the American economy and criticised former President Joe Biden.

“He said the U.S. was declining for the last four years,” Trump said. “What President Trump has done in the last 15, 16 months has been virtually a miracle.”