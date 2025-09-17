Grand Dasara Celebrations at Sri Mahalakshmi Temple, Uchila, from Sept. 22 to Oct. 2

Udupi: The Sri Mahalakshmi Temple in Uchila is poised to host the grand “Udupi Uchila Dasara–2025” celebrations from September 22 to October 2. This marks the fourth consecutive year of the festival, which is being organized with the collaborative support of the Karnataka Government’s Department of Kannada and Culture, alongside dedicated devotees and well-wishers. The festivities will unfold at the Smt. Shalini Dr. G. Shankar Hall, situated within the sacred precincts of Sri Kshetra Uchila.

Nadoja Dr. G. Shankar, speaking at a recent press conference, explained that organizers have put elaborate arrangements in place for the 11-day celebration. Beautifully adorned mantapas (pavilions) will serve as sanctified abodes for the idols of Navadurga and Sri Sharada Mata. Organizers will ceremoniously install and worship these idols following traditional rituals.

Organizers scheduled the installation ceremony for September 22 at 9:00 a.m., to be conducted under the auspices of Tantri Sri Kukkikatte Raghavendra Tantri and Chief Priest Sri Raghavendra Upadhyaya. Simultaneously, organizers will inaugurate a diverse array of exhibitions at 10:00 a.m. These exhibitions will showcase fruit and flower shows, traditional handicrafts, live marine and freshwater fish, intricate sand art, creative works by the Kubja brothers, awareness-themed artworks, and specialized exhibitions featuring artistic talents of children from special schools. Organizers set the formal inauguration of Udupi Uchila Dasara–2025 for 10:30 a.m.

A notable highlight of this year’s celebrations is a curated Saree Exhibition. Furthermore, on September 21 at 6:30 p.m., a special illumination program, designed to illuminate the stretch from Padubidri to Kapu Beach, will be inaugurated in the presence of esteemed dignitaries.

Throughout the Sharannavaratri observances, a series of daily rituals will be performed. These include Chandika Homa, conducted from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon, Annasantarpane (mass feeding) from 12:00 noon to 3:00 p.m., Prasada distribution at 6:30 p.m., and Sumangali Kumkumarchane (a sacred offering by married women) from 5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. Daily Bhajan sessions will be held at 10:00 a.m., followed by religious discourse programs from 5:00 p.m. to 5:45 p.m., and Kalpokta Puja every night at 8:30 p.m. On October 2, Vijayadashami Day, a Maha Chandika Yaga and Maha Poornahuti will be conducted, marking the culmination of the religious ceremonies. A diverse program of cultural performances is scheduled to take place throughout the duration of the festival.

On October 2, at 2:30 p.m., the Visarjana Puja will be performed, preceding a grand procession at 3:00 p.m. The procession, commencing from the temple at 4:30 p.m., will traverse National Highway 66 up to Ermal, subsequently returning via Uchila–Mooluru–Koppalangadi, ultimately culminating at the Kapu Beach Lighthouse for the immersion ceremony. Special events planned for the immersion include Gangarati at Kapu Beach, Rasamanchari performances, a display of fireworks, and a unique flower shower via drones on Navadurga, Sharada Mata, and the caparisoned elephant. Thousands of married women are expected to participate in a collective Mangalarati. At the same time, priests from Kashi will perform a Gangarati ritual, mirroring the Ganga Aarti on the banks of the sacred river, which is offered to Navadurga, Sharada Mata, and Samudra Raja (the Sea God).

In addition to the religious and cultural events, various competitions will be held as part of the festival, further enhancing the community engagement.

The press conference was attended by prominent temple leaders, including Jay C. Kotian, Mohan Bangera, Giridhar Suvarna, Vinay Karkera, Sharan Mattu, Raghavendra Upadhya, Sandhya, Usharani, Ratnakar Saliyan, Satish Kundar, Suchit Saliyan, Satish, Shivakumar Mendon, Suguna Karkera, Manoj Saliyan, Satish Amin Padukere, and other distinguished members of the temple community.