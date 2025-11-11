Gujarat announces Rs 22,000 relief per hectare for five rain-affected districts

Gandhinagar: The Gujarat government has announced uniform compensation of Rs 22,000 per hectare for both irrigated and non-irrigated crops across five rain-affected districts: Vav-Tharad, Patan, Kutch, Panchmahal, and Junagadh.

The move, taken under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, follows detailed representations by Legislative Assembly Speaker Shankar Chaudhary, who emphasised the extent of crop losses in these regions and urged for enhanced aid to affected farmers.

State Agriculture Minister Jitu Vaghani said the decision ensures equal support for all farmers, regardless of crop type, with a maximum limit of two hectares per farmer.

The state’s Agriculture Relief Package Portal has opened from Tuesday for 15 days, allowing farmers to apply through their village centres.

The relief measure comes after heavy rainfall between August and September, which caused extensive damage to standing crops across several districts.

Following immediate field surveys, the state government announced a Rs 947 crore relief package for affected farmers, under which those with over 33 per cent crop loss were eligible for aid, as per State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) norms.

Earlier, non-irrigated crops were to receive Rs 12,000 per hectare, irrigated Rs 22,000, and perennial crops Rs 27,500 per hectare, but the latest decision now brings uniform compensation for irrigated and non-irrigated crops alike.

Additionally, farmers in Vav-Tharad and Patan, where waterlogging has prevented Rabi season sowing, will receive special assistance of Rs 20,000 per hectare (up to two hectares).

According to the latest available data, the state of Gujarat had approximately 53.19 lakh farmers registered in the 2015-16 agriculture census, of whom about 20.17 lakh were marginal farmers, 16.15 lakh small farmers, 11.50 lakh semi-medium farmers, 4.95 lakh medium farmers, and 39,893 big farmers.

Additionally, other sources indicate that around 40.37 lakh agricultural households are engaged in farming activities in the state.