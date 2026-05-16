K’taka BJP chief Vijayendra takes Metro, backs PM Modi; targets Congress on fuel prices

Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for conservation of fuel must be followed by all citizens in view of global economic challenges and rising fuel prices.

Speaking in Bengaluru while travelling by public transport (Metro rail) to attend official engagements, Vijayendra said the global war-like situation and its economic consequences had affected not only India but countries across the world.

“Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a call for conservation. At a time when the world is facing economic challenges, every citizen in the country should think about this,” he said.

Referring to the Prime Minister reducing the number of convoy vehicles, Vijayendra said the BJP national leadership was also following the same principle.

“The Prime Minister has reduced the number of vehicles in his convoy. Following his call, even the BJP National President is practising this. It is a good thought. We need to minimise the use of vehicles,” he said.

Vijayendra further said the Prime Minister had encouraged citizens to use buses and public transport wherever possible. “He has given a call to switch to buses and public transport. He is a model for every citizen of the country. As the State President of the party, it is my duty to follow his appeal,” he said.

He said he was travelling by Metro to attend a party event at Kumbalagodu on the outskirts of Bengaluru and would also visit the Art of Living Centre to seek the blessings of spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

“I am travelling by Metro to the venues and will also return by Metro,” he added.

Commenting on the criticism over fuel price hikes, Vijayendra questioned the opposition parties over their stand and accused the Congress government in Karnataka of repeatedly increasing taxes on fuel.

“Do opposition parties not know why fuel prices are being increased? If they are demanding the resignation of the Prime Minister over petrol price hikes, then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar should have resigned last year itself,” he said.

Vijayendra alleged that the Karnataka government had increased fuel prices despite there being no comparable hike at the Centre or global level at that time.

“Without any corresponding price rise at the Centre or global level, the Congress government in Karnataka increased fuel prices by imposing higher taxes. They have done it multiple times. How many times would Chief Minister Siddaramaiah have resigned then? They should not speak merely for the sake of politics,” he said.

He further stated that opposition parties should understand the present global economic situation and the reasons behind the Prime Minister’s call for conservation of fuel.

Asked whether the Centre had delayed fuel price hikes until after state elections, Vijayendra rejected the allegation and cited the Union government’s decision to increase the income tax exemption limit.

“For the benefit of the middle class and to reduce the income tax burden, there were demands to revise tax slabs. If Congress were in power, it would have announced it during the elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not do it during the elections. The government took the decision two years before the Lok Sabha elections and increased the tax exemption limit up to Rs 12 lakh,” he said.

He asserted that the Central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi never took decisions with elections in mind, but acted in the interest of the people and the poor at an appropriate time.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka also defended the Narendra Modi-led Central government over fuel prices and accused the Congress government in Karnataka of burdening people with repeated price hikes on essential commodities and public services.

In a statement, Ashoka said the Central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi had not imposed “even a single paisa burden” on common citizens for 49 months, despite global wars and international oil crises.

“The Narendra Modi-led government maintained fuel price stability for a continuous period of four years despite immense pressure arising from wars and global oil market volatility. This is a record in the history of independent India,” he said.

Ashoka claimed that while fuel prices had increased sharply in several countries, the rise in India remained comparatively low.

“Fuel prices increased by 89.7 per cent in Myanmar, 54.9 per cent in Pakistan and 44.5 per cent in the United States, whereas in India the increase was only 3.2 per cent. This reflects the efficiency and strength of Modi’s governance,” he stated.

Ashoka further alleged that milk prices had been increased by Rs 9, electricity tariffs by 56 paise per unit, and bus fares by 15 per cent during the Congress government’s tenure in Karnataka.

“Water charges, property tax and Metro fares have also gone up,” he said.

Accusing the state government of misleading the public through its guarantee schemes, Ashoka said, “On one hand, they offer Rs 2,000 guarantees, but on the other hand, they are taking away more than Rs 4,000 every month from citizens through repeated price hikes. What else should this be called if not daylight robbery?”



