Gujarat Assembly pays tribute to former CM Vijay Rupani, unveils portrait at Vidhan Sabha

Gandhinagar: The Gujarat Assembly opened its seventh session of the 15th Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday with heartfelt tributes to former Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and other departed leaders.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel led condolence references, remembering Rupani’s contribution to the state’s uninterrupted development journey.

Homage was also paid to former ministers Hemaben Acharya, Ishwarsinh Chavda, Noorjahanbakh Babi, Prof. Balwantray Manvar, and former MLAs Bhupendrakumar Patni and Ranchhodbhai Mer.

The House observed two minutes’ silence for the departed souls, including victims of the recent Ahmedabad plane crash.

In a solemn ceremony later, Chief Minister Patel and Speaker Shankar Chaudhary unveiled Rupani’s portrait at the Assembly podium, in the presence of his wife Anjali Rupani and family members.

As part of a long-standing Assembly tradition, portraits of former chief ministers, speakers, and national leaders are displayed at the complex to honour their legacy on birth and death anniversaries.

Ministers, legislators, and family members offered floral tributes, recalling Rupani’s dedicated public service and his role in shaping Gujarat’s political and developmental path.

On 12 June 2025, Air India Flight AI 171 – a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner – crashed just 32 seconds after takeoff from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad. The London-bound aircraft suddenly lost altitude and plummeted into a hostel block of B.J. Medical College in the Meghani Nagar area, sparking a massive fire and widespread devastation.

Aboard were 242 individuals – 230 passengers and 12 crew members. Tragically, 241 lives were lost in the crash, while 19 people on the ground also perished. Only one person, British national Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, seated in 11A, survived with minor injuries. Former Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was among the victims.

Aged 68, Rupani had served as Gujarat’s Chief Minister from 2016 to 2021 and was on his way to London, travelling in Business Class, reportedly to accompany his wife and visit his daughter. His remains were identified through DNA analysis and were later handed over to his family.

Preliminary findings from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) point to a loss of thrust in both engines, traced to fuel control switches unexpectedly moving from the “RUN” to “CUTOFF” position moments after liftoff. The cause of this switch movement is still under investigation.