Karnataka’s Congress govt responsible for Ganesh visarjan violence: Kumaraswamy

New Delhi/Bengaluru: Responding to the incidents of violence in Maddur town in Mandya district, Karnataka, during the Ganesh Visarjan, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy claimed that the main reason for the incident is the Congress-led government.

Kumaraswamy represents the Mandya Lok Sabha constituency.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Kumaraswamy stated, “The main reason behind such a major incident taking place in our district and across the state is the conduct of the Congress-led government. A situation has been created under the Congress rule where Hindus are left offended. Every day, such incidents are taking place.”

Since the Congress-led government came to power in Karnataka, the Congress party has been pushing the Hindu community towards strife. On one hand, Hindus are being left offended. In the background of the stone-pelting incident, the main force driving the two communities towards violence is the Congress party, Kumaraswamy stated.

“I am not making these statements for political reasons. If the situation in the state is analysed, earlier, such incidents were reported in only one or two districts during the Ganesh procession. Today, such incidents are occurring in every corner of the state, and the Congress party is responsible for it,” Kumaraswamy said.

Today, thousands have gathered in Maddur after the stone-pelting incident. The Congress leaders must realise that they are on a suicide mission, and if they do not, it will be the reason for their own destruction, he added.

During the Ganesh Visarjan procession by the Hindu community, two to three miscreants reportedly pelted stones in Maddur town. A similar incident had taken place in Nagamangala town of Mandya district, where a tense situation was created, and it has now recurred this year in Maddur, he said.

“I appeal to the people of Maddur and Mandya district not to escalate the situation or provide any opportunity for violence. Karnataka has always been described as a garden of all religions. But there is a systematic attempt to ignite communal fire in the state. Such incidents of violence have never happened in the history of Mandya,” Kumaraswamy stated.

The people of Mandya district lead a peaceful life, and such incidents were never reported before. These incidents can turn into a serious situation. I once again appeal to the people not to give any scope for this, he added.

“I have spoken to the Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police (SP) this morning and insisted that appropriate measures should be taken to ensure peace, law, and order. I want to appeal to the mothers of Maddur town to ensure that no property is damaged and no life is lost during their protest,” Kumaraswamy concluded.

Tension prevailed in Maddur town of Mandya district in Karnataka on Monday after the stone-pelting incident during a Ganesha procession, leaving six persons injured.

The incident occurred on Sunday night. Police have arrested 21 people in connection with the case.

The situation further turned volatile later on Monday as protestors, including women, condemned the Ganesh Visarjan violence in Maddur town of Mandya district, Karnataka. The police have imposed prohibitory orders in Maddur town until Tuesday (September 9) morning.