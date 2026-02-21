Gujarat CM felicitates writers, urges preservation of mother tongue

Gandhinagar: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said on Friday that honouring one’s mother tongue while respecting other languages reflects the essence of Indian culture, as he presented literary honours at a state-level event on the eve of International Mother Language Day.

Speaking at the Mother Language Festival organised by the Gujarat Sahitya Akademi, Chief Minister Patel said: “Respect for other languages along with pride in one’s mother tongue is the true expression of our culture.”

Elaborating on the significance of language, the Chief Minister said, “Our mother tongue begins with ‘A’ and extends to ‘Gya’, which signifies knowledge. The emotions and sensitivities of the heart can be expressed only through the rich knowledge embedded in our mother tongue.”

He added that preserving language and culture and carrying them forward to future generations was “the need of the hour”.

Referring to a statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that there can be no comparison to mother, motherland and mother tongue, the Chief Minister said: “Anyone who takes pride in their mother tongue is a matter of pride for me.”

For 2024, the Sahitya Gaurav Award for Gujarati language was conferred on Praveen Darji, while Mavji Maheshwari received the award for Kutchi language.

Under the Yuva Gaurav Awards for young writers, Ajay Soni was honoured for Gujarati literature and Dipak Nanda for Kutchi literature.

Describing the mother tongue as a symbol of collective identity and self-respect, CM Patel said that similar self-respect had been fostered among citizens through initiatives such as ‘Somnath Swabhiman Parv’ and efforts towards the revival of heritage and culture.

He also noted that culture, language and traditions of knowledge occupy a significant place in the vision of Developed India 2047, and called on writers, creators and language enthusiasts to contribute towards the preservation and promotion of their mother tongues while working towards the goal of a Developed Gujarat within a Developed India.

Folk singer Kirtidan Gadhvi told IANS: “In the presence of the Chief Minister, awards were presented to artists from across the state.”

He added, “We must all respect and value our mother language. The event had given young artists renewed enthusiasm and motivation to work more in literature.”

The programme was held in the presence of Minister of State for Sports, Youth Services and Cultural Activities Jayram Gamit and Gujarat Sahitya Akademi Chairman Bhagyash Jha.

During the event, the Akademi released 51 books simultaneously.

Among those attending were Gujarat’s Sports, Youth and Cultural Activities Department Secretary Rahul Gupta, noted litterateur Madhav Ramanuj, musicians Shyamal-Saumil Munshi and Aarti Munshi, litterateur Tushar Shukla, along with a large number of writers, language lovers and literary enthusiasts.