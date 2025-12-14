Gujarat CMRF gives 2,106 cancer patients a new lease of life in 4 years

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat government’s Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) has emerged as a critical safety net for citizens in moments of acute distress. From natural disasters and accidents to life-threatening illnesses and advanced medical procedures, the scope of the fund has steadily expanded.

In the healthcare sector in particular, CMRF has provided timely financial relief, renewed hope and life-saving support to thousands of families across the state.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the CMRF has been made more sensitive, swift and citizen-centric, ensuring that no patient is denied treatment due to financial hardship.

Aligned with the government’s stated priority that “human life and health come first”, the fund has increasingly become a trusted pillar of support for vulnerable citizens.

The core objective of the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund is to ensure access to life-saving medical care for economically weaker patients who cannot afford expensive treatments.

Assistance is provided for serious conditions such as cancer, heart disease, kidney and liver failure, and organ transplants.

Under the eligibility norms, applicants must have an annual income of less than Rs 4 lakh (Rs 6 lakh for senior citizens). Required documents include a residence certificate, detailed treatment cost estimates and relevant medical records.

Applications undergo thorough verification by the Revenue Department before being placed before the CMRF committee, which includes the Relief Commissioner, Additional Chief Secretary (Revenue), the Chief Secretary and the Chief Minister himself.

Once approved, the sanctioned amount is transferred directly to the hospital or the patient, ensuring there is no delay in treatment.

Between 2021 and 2025, the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, under Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel’s leadership, extended crucial financial assistance to 2,106 cancer patients across Gujarat, effectively giving many a new lease on life.

During this period, more than Rs 31.55 crore was disbursed to support cancer treatment.

According to disease-wise data shared by the Health Department, 450 patients suffering from blood cancer — including cases requiring bone marrow transplants — received assistance, while 1,656 patients battling other forms of cancer were supported through the fund.

Beyond cancer care, the CMRF has also played a significant role in supporting high-cost and complex medical procedures such as liver, kidney, heart and lung transplants, easing the financial burden on affected families.

Several leading cancer care institutions in Gujarat are integral to the CMRF assistance framework.

These include the Gujarat Cancer and Research Institute (GCRI) in Ahmedabad; Nathalal Parikh Cancer Research Institute and B.T. Savani Hospital in Rajkot; Bharat Cancer Hospital, Kiran Multi Super Speciality Hospital and AAIHMS in Surat.